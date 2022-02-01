Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (1 February 2022)

Strong volatility on Saipem, after ending the previous session with a drop of 30.2%. Positive performance for securities in the banking sector

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial centers register increases in the order of a percentage point, consolidating the trend highlighted the previous day. Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – reported that from a technical point of view most of the indices have recorded solid rebounds on the main support zones and are now challenging key resistance levels. “If overcome, these resistances could open the door to a prolonged rally and potentially new all-time highs in the short and medium term,” speculated the expert. Pierre Veyret recalled that, on the corporate front, the results of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Exxon Mobil and Alibaba will be monitored with caution by investors.

At 11.30 the FTSEMib it was up 1.01% to 27,085 points, after hitting an intraday high of 27,199 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was up 1.04%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.39%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.45%).

The bitcoin it dropped to $ 38,000 (just under € 34,000).

The BTP-Bund spread it has widened beyond 135 points.

L’EUR it stands just above $ 1.125.

Strong volatility up Saipem, after ending the previous session with a 30.2% thud. The stock of the engineering firm lost 5.03% to 1.283 euros, after hitting a low of 1.15 euros at the start of the session. As reported by some newspapers, Saipem’s management is considering a capital increase of more than one billion euros.

Also in red ENI (-0.29%).

Positive trend for the securities of banking sectorin the wake of the good quarterly report released by the Swiss giant UBS.

Good upside for UniCredit (+ 1.1% to € 14.144). The institute led by Andrea Orcel announced that it had purchased, in the sessions between 24 and 28 January 2022, 4.45 million treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 12.9535 euros per share. The total value of the transaction amounts to € 57.69 million.

Zignago Glass records a decrease of 2.74% to 14.9 euros. Shareholders Paolo Giacobbo, Stefano Bortoli, Roberto Calibri, Maurizio Guseo and Michele Pezza sold 545,500 ordinary shares, corresponding to approximately 0.62% of the company’s capital, through an accelerated order collection procedure reserved for qualified investors in Italy and investors institutional abroad. The placement was closed at a price of € 14.5 per share, for a consideration of approximately € 8 million. The price represents a 5.35% discount compared to the closing value of Zignago Vetro in the session of January 31, 2021 (€ 15.32).

Among the smaller capitalization companies, positive trend for ePrice (+ 1.23% to 0.0328 euros). The company announced that the deadline for the completion of a light due diligence by Negma Group has come to an end. The latter did not find any obstacles to the continuation of negotiations to define, by the end of the exclusive period of February 15, 2022, the terms and conditions of a definitive agreement aimed at the reorganization of ePrice.

At Euronext Growth Milan focus on Altea Green Powerthat fails to make price for excess of rise (+ 50% theoretical progress) on the day of the debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The company’s shares were placed at 1.2 euros, with an initial capitalization of 19.39 million euros.



