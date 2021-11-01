Business

Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (1 November 2021)

The main indexes of Piazza Affari rose in a session presumably with few exchanges given the holiday. All sectors are up

Start-up in progress for the main stock market indices in a session presumably with few exchanges given the holiday. No sector stands out: all sectors show increases. The other stock exchanges of the Old Continent also performed well. Definitely positive closing for Tokyo (+ 2.2%).

At 10.10 the FTSEMib rises by 1.51% to 27,281 points while the All Share is up by 1.47%. Beyond the percentage point also the rise of Mid Cap (+ 1.15%) and Star (+ 1.18%).

THE major US stock indices they recorded fractional progress on Friday in the last session of the week. The Dow Jones advanced 0.25% to 35,820 points, while the S & P500 gained 0.19% to 4,605 ​​points, just below the new all-time high of 4,608 points. A plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.33% to 15,498 points, with the all-time high of 15,504 points). Negative day for Amazon.com (-2.15%) and for Apple (-1.81%): the quarterly reports of the two US giants did not meet analysts’ expectations.

Among the individual stocks, the banks did well after the corrections, even substantial ones, of last Friday’s session. BancoBPM salt of 1.34% e BPER Bank 1.13%. Also good UniCredit (+ 1.54%) e Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 1.71%).

Utilities ok. Terna salt by 1.52% e Snam 1.31%. Both were the protagonists of a rating review by S&P Global: for both long and short term judgments “BBB +” and “A-2” were confirmed respectively, with the outlook improved from “stable” to “positive”.

Up by 1.33% General. The Lion of Trieste announced that the period of acceptance of the voluntary takeover bid on all the ordinary shares of Cattolica Assicurazioni. On the basis of the provisional results, 138,842,677 shares were tendered for the offer, equal to approximately 79.66% of the shares subject of the offer and 60.803% of the issuer’s share capital. Also taking into account the 54,054,054 shares already held by the bidder, the latter will come to hold 84.475% of the share capital of Cattolica Assicurazioni.


