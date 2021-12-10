Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (10 December 2021)

The institute’s positive trend continued, after the leap achieved in the previous session. Nervous session for stocks in the oil sector. Juventus FC on a roller coaster

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets ended the last session of the week with fractional reductions. Also in red the FTSEMib, despite the positive closure of UniCredit.

The main index of the Italian Stock Exchange it fell by 0.36% to 26,722 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 26,660 points and a maximum of 26,906 points; however, the FTSEMib finished the week with a gain of 3.02%. The FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.35%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.36%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.6%). In the session of 10 December 2021, the turnover fell to 2.13 billion euros, compared to 2.82 billion on Thursday; 554,548,059 shares changed hands (685,192,671 in Thursday’s session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had dropped below 48,000 dollars (just over 42,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it has shrunk below 130 points.

L’EUR it’s back over $ 1.13.

Banking always protagonists in Piazza Affari.

The positive trend of UniCredit (+ 0.59% to € 12.876), after the jump made in the previous session, following the presentation of the new strategic plan. Analysts appreciated the new financial targets and several investment banks improved their target price on UniCredit. Meanwhile, the institute led by Andrea Orcel has announced that it has defined and approved the implementation procedures for the execution of the buy-back program for a maximum amount of € 651.57 million and for a number of shares not exceeding to 110 million.

Minus sign, on the other hand, for BancoBPM (-1.52%) e BPER Bank (-0.74%).

Nervous session for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) fell to 71 dollars a barrel.

Still sales up Ferrari. The Prancing Horse stock fell by 1.55% to € 229.2.

The ordinary shares of Juventus FC (+ 0.58% to € 0.418). Definitely negative performance, however, for the rights relating to the capital increase from 400 million euros (-55.8% to 0.0211 euros) on the last day of listing.



