Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (10 December 2021)

The positive trend of UniCredit continues, after the leap achieved in the previous session. Equities in the oil sector also rose. Juventus FC shares and rights are down sharply

The major indexes of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial centers register minimum rises in the last session of the week.

At 15.20 the FTSEMib it was up by 0.09% to 26,842 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 26,660 points and a high of 26,906 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.06%. A minus sign, on the other hand, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.28%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.42%).

The bitcoin it is reported above 49,500 dollars (about 44,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it oscillates between 130 and 135 points.

L’EUR remains below $ 1.13.

Banking always protagonists in Piazza Affari.

The positive trend of UniCredit (+ 0.69% to € 12.888), after the jump made in the previous session, following the presentation of the new strategic plan. Analysts appreciated the new financial targets and several investment banks improved their target price on UniCredit. Meanwhile, the institute led by Andrea Orcel has announced that it has defined and approved the implementation procedures for the execution of the buy-back program for a maximum amount of € 651.57 million and for a number of shares not exceeding to 110 million.

Minus sign, on the other hand, for BancoBPM (-1.1%) e BPER Bank (-0.69%).

Positive trend for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) touched 72 dollars a barrel.

Still sales up Ferrari. The Prancing Horse stock records a decline of 1.16% to 230.1 euros.

The ordinary shares of Juventus FC (-4.28% to € 0.3978). Worse performance for i rights relating to the capital increase 400 million euros (-60.4% to 0.0189 euros) on the last day of listing.



