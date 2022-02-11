Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (10 February 2022)

The major indices of Borsa Italiana the main European financial centers have changed direction several times after the release of the inflation data in the United States

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they have registered fractional variations, changing direction several times after the release of the inflation data in the United States. In January 2022, the increase in consumer prices was higher than analysts’ expectations.

The FTSEMib it recorded an increase of 0.23% to 27,190 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 26,966 points and a maximum of 27,354 points. The FTSE Italia All Share was up 0.24%. Opposite trend for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.33%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.26%). In the session of 10 February 2022, the turnover rose to 3.3 billion euros, compared to 3.23 billion on Wednesday.

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had bounced over 45,000 dollars (about 39,500 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it has expanded beyond 160 points.

L’EUR it was close to $ 1.15 after inflation in the United States.

The focus remained on banking sector stocks.

Negative closing for the BancoBPM (-0.06% to € 3.234), after the sharp rise recorded the previous day.

Better performance for Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 2.33%) e UniCredit (+ 3.19%).

Banca Ifis earned 6.88% to 20.52 euros. The institute has released i preliminary financial results for the year 2021, closed with a net profit of more than € 100 million, beyond the target indicated by management in November. Furthermore, the board of directors of Banca Ifis approved the industrial plan for the three-year period 2022-2024.

Very good too BFF Bank (+ 7.55%).

NEXI ended the session with a sharp drop (-4.96% to 12.84 euros)after the spread of preliminary results for the 2021 financial year, including the contribution of Nets. The company has also provided some indications for 2022. Assuming the end of Covid-19 starting from the 2nd quarter of 2022, NEXI expects a growth in net revenues of between 7% for the new perimeter of the group (NEXI + Nets + SIA) and 9% y / y and an increase in EBITDA between 13% and 16% y / y.

Companies active in the managed savings.

Opposite trend for Banca Generali (-0.9%) e Mediolanum Bank (+ 1.49%), after the disclosure of the preliminary financial results for the 2021 financial year. Banca Generali has ended 2021 with a net profit of 323.1 million euros, an increase of 17.5% compared to the 274.9 million recorded the previous year, despite a contraction in the fourth quarter. Bnaca Mediolanum finished last year with a net profit of 713.06 million euros, an increase of 64% compared to the 434.46 million recorded in 2020

A2A it recorded an increase of 0.34% to 1.6035 euros. The company has specified that at the moment there is no open dossier on renewable portfolios and specifically on Alerion (-1.11%).

ERG recorded a decrease of 2.07% to 24.66 euros. The energy company announced that the subsidiary ERG Power Generation has signed an agreement with Enel Produzione for the sale of the entire capital of ERG Power, which owns the Priolo Gargallo thermoelectric plant. The consideration in terms of Enterprise Value is equal to 188 million euros and will be subject to price adjustment at closing.

The rise of Telecom Italia TIM stands out at the FTSEMib (+ 1.27% to 0.4222 euros). The telephone company has communicated that the offer presented for the purchase of the mobile activities of the Oi Group, together with Telefônica Brasil (VIVO) and Claro has been approved by the Antitrust Authority CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica).

The excellent performance of the MFE (formerly Mediaset), up by 5.89%.



