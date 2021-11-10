Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (10 November 2021)

Stocks in the oil sector recovered. Mediaset and Salvatore Ferragamo highlighted, after the dissemination of the results for the first nine months of 2021.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets began the session with fractional variations.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up by 0.44% to 27,562 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.39%. Opposite trend for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.08%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.06%).

THE major US stock indices they closed yesterday’s session in negative territory. The Dow Jones lost 0.31% to 36,320 points, while the S & P500 lost 0.35% to 4,685 points. A minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-0.6% to 15,887 points).

Bad day for the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index recorded a decline of 0.61% to 29,107 points.

The bitcoin it dropped to 66,500 dollars (about 57,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread remains below 115 points.

L’EUR it stands under $ 1.16.

Stocks in the oil sector recovered, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in December 2021) returned to over 84 dollars a barrel.

ENI it rises by 1.35% to 12.79 euros.

In sharp decline Salvatore Ferragamo (-4.88% to 19 euros). The luxury company communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period that closed with revenues of 785.34 million euros, up 33.9% compared to the 586.73 million obtained in the first three quarters of the previous year. . The final result (excluding minority interests) was positive for 37.54 million euros, compared to the red of 96.46 million recorded in the first nine months of 2020. Salvatore Ferragamo’s top management reported that the market situation remains volatile, as a consequence of the pandemic, albeit in a phase of gradual recovery. Consequently, management has decided not to provide detailed forecasts relating to the end of the year.

Great start for Mediaset (+ 3.23% to 2.558 euros). The Biscione group communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period that closed with net revenues of € 1.99 billion, an increase compared to the 1.72 billion obtained in the first three quarters of the previous year. Mediaset ended the January-September period with a net profit of € 273.8 million, compared to € 10.5 million recorded in the first nine months of 2020. The Biscione group confirmed its forecast of a decisive strengthening of the economic results (EBIT and net result) and of the cash generation characteristic of those of the last two years.



