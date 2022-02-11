Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (11 February 2022)

Important points among the securities of the banking sector: BancoBPM is unable to make a price due to an excess of rise. Positive trend for Unipol and UnipolSAI

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they recorded declines in the order of a percentage point in the last session of the week.

At 10.20 the FTSEMib was down 1.16% to 26,871 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 1.11%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.49%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.03%).

The bitcoin it slipped to $ 43,500 (just over 38,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread nearly 165 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1.14.

Important insights into the securities of the banking sector.

The BancoBPM fails to make price for excess of rise. According to what is written in Il Messaggero UniCredit (-0.85% to € 15.716) would be considering an integration project with the institute led by Giuseppe Castagna.

Rally of Intermobiliare Bank (+ 30.9% to 0.0483 euros). Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company has communicated its decision to launch a voluntary full takeover bid on the bank’s ordinary shares. The offer will involve a maximum of 291,577,425 ordinary shares of the institution, equal to 12.51% of the share capital. The bidder will pay a consideration of € 0.049 for each share of Banca Intermobiliare tendered. The offered price incorporates a premium equal to 34.2% compared to the official price of the shares recorded on February 9, 2022 (0.0369 euros).

Positive trend for Unipol (+ 0.55% to € 5.092) e UnipolSAI (+ 1.07% to € 2.638)after the disclosure of the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year. The top management of the two insurance companies reported that in the three-year period 2019-2021 the profit, capital solidity and remuneration targets for shareholders set in the strategic plan were reached and exceeded.



