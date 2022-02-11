Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (11 February 2022)

Important points among the securities of the banking sector: BancoBPM is unable to make a price due to an excess of rise. Positive trend for Unipol and UnipolSAI

milan-negativeThe major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they recorded declines in the order of a percentage point in the last session of the week.

At 10.20 the FTSEMib was down 1.16% to 26,871 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 1.11%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.49%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.03%).

The bitcoin it slipped to $ 43,500 (just over 38,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread nearly 165 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1.14.

Important insights into the securities of the banking sector.

The BancoBPM fails to make price for excess of rise. According to what is written in Il Messaggero UniCredit (-0.85% to € 15.716) would be considering an integration project with the institute led by Giuseppe Castagna.

Rally of Intermobiliare Bank (+ 30.9% to 0.0483 euros). Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company has communicated its decision to launch a voluntary full takeover bid on the bank’s ordinary shares. The offer will involve a maximum of 291,577,425 ordinary shares of the institution, equal to 12.51% of the share capital. The bidder will pay a consideration of € 0.049 for each share of Banca Intermobiliare tendered. The offered price incorporates a premium equal to 34.2% compared to the official price of the shares recorded on February 9, 2022 (0.0369 euros).

Positive trend for Unipol (+ 0.55% to € 5.092) e UnipolSAI (+ 1.07% to € 2.638)after the disclosure of the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year. The top management of the two insurance companies reported that in the three-year period 2019-2021 the profit, capital solidity and remuneration targets for shareholders set in the strategic plan were reached and exceeded.


