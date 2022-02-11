Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (11 February 2022)

Important points among the securities of the banking sector: BancoBPM is unable to make a price due to an excess of rise. Focus on Unipol and UnipolSAI

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and of the main European financial markets should start the last session of the week in negative territory.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was down 0.84% ​​to 26,962 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.82%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.6%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.84%).

THE major US stock indices they recorded falls in the order of 1-2%, after the release of the inflation data in the United States. In January 2022, the increase in consumer prices was higher than analysts’ expectations. The Dow Jones ended the session down 1.47% to 35,242 points, while the S & P500 lost 1.81% to 4,504 points. A minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-2.1% to 14,186 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange it remained closed for holidays.

The bitcoin it slipped to $ 43,500 (just over 38,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread is confirmed over 160 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1.14.

Important insights into the securities of the banking sector.

The BancoBPM fails to make price for excess of rise. According to what is written in Il Messaggero UniCredit (-0.69% to € 15.74) would be considering an integration project with the institute led by Giuseppe Castagna.

Focus on Unipol (-0.87% to 5.02 euros) e UnipolSAI (-0.08% to € 2.608)after the disclosure of the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year. The top management of the two insurance companies reported that in the three-year period 2019-2021 the profit, capital solidity and remuneration targets for shareholders set in the strategic plan were reached and exceeded.



