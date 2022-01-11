Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (11 January 2022)

The spotlight is always on banking sector stocks: strong correction for Banca Carige. Positive performances for Saipem and Brunello Cucinelli

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial centers register discrete increases after the strong volatility recorded in the first sessions of 2022.

At 10.10 the FTSEMib was up by 0.73% to 27,554 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.82%. Increases of more than one percentage point for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.65%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.46%).

The bitcoin fluctuates around 42,000 dollars (about 37,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread it has widened to 140 points.

L’EUR hit $ 1,135.

The spotlight is always on securities of the banking sector.

Strong correction for Banca Carige: the title of the Ligurian institute registers a a decrease of 10.6% to 0.799 euros. BPER Bank (+ 1.72% to € 1,949) announced that the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (FITD) has approved the granting to the bank of an exclusive period until February 15, 2022 for the potential acquisition of the controlling stake in the institution Ligurian. The decision was taken on the basis of the conditions represented in a new non-binding offer submitted by BPER Banca, which provides for a recapitalization of 530 million euros by the selling shareholders and a subsequent takeover bid that BPER Banca will promote on the shares of Banca Carige to a price of 0.8 euros.

Good performance for Saipem (+ 2.28% to € 1.978). The engineering firm has won two new offshore contracts in Australia and Guyana for a total value of $ 1.1 billion.

Brunello Cucinelli records a jump of 6.72% to 61.95 euros. The cashmere group closed last year with net revenues of € 712.02 million, an increase of 30.9% compared to the € 544.01 million obtained in the previous year, with sustained growth in all geographic areas. Based on the order intake of the Spring Summer 2022 collections and the start of the Fall Winter 2022 collections, Brunello Cucinelli expects revenue growth of around 10% for both 2022 and 2023.



