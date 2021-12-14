Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (13 December 2021)

The positive trend of UniCredit has stopped, after the leap made last week. Negative closing also for Generali and Telecom Italia TIM. At the Piovan STAR rally

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the week in negative territory.

The FTSEMib it lost 0.64% to 26,551 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 26,513 points and a maximum of 26,947 points. The FTSE Italia All Share ended the day with a drop of 0.65%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.95%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.04%). In the session of 13 December 2021, the turnover fell to 1.98 billion euros, compared to 2.13 billion on Friday; 620,674,434 shares changed hands (554,550,446 in the session on Friday).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had fallen below $ 47,500 (less than € 42,000).

The spread Btp-Bund it is brought back to 130 points.

L’EUR confirmed below $ 1.13.

The positive trend of UniCredit, after the leap made last week. The stock of the institute led by Andrea Orcel ended the day with a drop of 0.65% to 12.792 euros.

The rise of Telecom Italia TIM. The stock of the telephone company lost 0.2% to € 0.4401, after hitting an intraday high of € 0.4611 at the start of the session.

Sales prevailed on stocks in the oil sector. The decline of ENI (-1.52%).

Negative closing also for General (-0.08% to € 18.485). The Fitch agency raised the rating on the financial solidity of the Trieste-based company, taking it from “A-” to “A”, following the update of Italy’s sovereign rating. The outlook on the rating for the next few quarters remains “positive”.

Spotlight on MFEMEDIAFOREUROPE (formerly Mediaset). The company announced that on Monday 13 December 2021 the trading of the ordinary shares A on Euronext Milan began, following the free assignment of the ordinary shares A to the holders of ordinary shares B (other than the Company), on the basis of a ratio of 1: 1. In this regard Borsa Italiana has provided the new share prices. The closing price on Friday 10 December 2021 of the ordinary MFEMEDIAFOREUROPE category B, equal to € 2.343, was adjusted to € 1.3074, while the reference price of the ordinary MFEMEDIAFOREUROPE category A was set at € 1.0356.

Piovan ended the session with a jump of 29.4% to 11 euros, after some suspensions due to excess of the rise. The company announced that it has acquired the entire capital of Sewickley Capital, which in turn owns 100% of IPEG, a US company active in industrial automation for the transport and treatment of polymers and in the production of industrial chillers. The acquisition provides for an initial payment of approximately $ 125 million on a cash and debt free basis. In addition, a possible earn-out of up to a maximum of $ 22 million will be paid in 2024.



