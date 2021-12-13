Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (13 December 2021)

The positive trend of UniCredit continues, after the leap achieved last week. On the rise Generali: Fitch has raised the rating on the financial strength of the company

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the first session of the week with fractional variations.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib earned 0.36% to 26,817 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 0.35%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.22%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.56%).

THE major US stock indices they posted fractional progress in the final session of the week, despite the inflation data in the US showing strong growth in consumer prices. The Dow Jones rallied 0.6% to 35,971 points, while the S & P500 gained 0.95% to 4,712 points. Positive performance also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.73% to 15,631 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange started the week with a positive session. The Nikkei index gained 0.71% to 28,640 points.

The bitcoin stands at $ 49,000 (just under 43,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread rose to 130 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1.13.

The positive trend of UniCredit (+ 1.27% to € 13.04), after the leap made last week.

Positive start for General (+ 0.54% to € 18.6). The Fitch agency raised the rating on the financial solidity of the Trieste-based company, taking it from “A-” to “A”, following the update of Italy’s sovereign rating. The outlook on the rating for the next few quarters remains “positive”.

The decline of Italgas (-1.48% to 5.71 euros).

Piovan immediately suspended due to excess of the rise, after having marked a theoretical progress of 12%. The company announced that it has acquired the entire capital of Sewickley Capital, which in turn owns 100% of IPEG, a US company active in industrial automation for the transport and treatment of polymers and in the production of industrial chillers. The acquisition provides for an initial payment of approximately $ 125 million on a cash and debt free basis. In addition, a possible earn-out of up to a maximum of $ 22 million will be paid in 2024.



