Business

Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (13 December 2021)

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman20 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

The positive trend of UniCredit continues, after the leap achieved last week. On the rise Generali: Fitch has raised the rating on the financial strength of the company

bag-positive_1The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the first session of the week with fractional variations.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib earned 0.36% to 26,817 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 0.35%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.22%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.56%).

THE major US stock indices they posted fractional progress in the final session of the week, despite the inflation data in the US showing strong growth in consumer prices. The Dow Jones rallied 0.6% to 35,971 points, while the S & P500 gained 0.95% to 4,712 points. Positive performance also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.73% to 15,631 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange started the week with a positive session. The Nikkei index gained 0.71% to 28,640 points.

The bitcoin stands at $ 49,000 (just under 43,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread rose to 130 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1.13.

The positive trend of UniCredit (+ 1.27% to € 13.04), after the leap made last week.

Positive start for General (+ 0.54% to € 18.6). The Fitch agency raised the rating on the financial solidity of the Trieste-based company, taking it from “A-” to “A”, following the update of Italy’s sovereign rating. The outlook on the rating for the next few quarters remains “positive”.

The decline of Italgas (-1.48% to 5.71 euros).

Piovan immediately suspended due to excess of the rise, after having marked a theoretical progress of 12%. The company announced that it has acquired the entire capital of Sewickley Capital, which in turn owns 100% of IPEG, a US company active in industrial automation for the transport and treatment of polymers and in the production of industrial chillers. The acquisition provides for an initial payment of approximately $ 125 million on a cash and debt free basis. In addition, a possible earn-out of up to a maximum of $ 22 million will be paid in 2024.


Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman20 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Which blockchain is the most decentralized? The answers of the experts

November 7, 2021

Pfizer anti covid pill “It will be free”. The announcement

3 weeks ago

According to some traders, ATOM could follow AVAX’s lead and rally to $ 100

1 week ago

It’s the month of the Metaverse | Bitcoin and Ethereum suffer in November, but …

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button