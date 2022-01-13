Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (13 January 2022)

Some ideas among the banking stocks. The positive trend of the Iveco Group continued. Excellent performances also for STM and Stellantis. On the other hand, DiaSorin is in sharp decline

Sitting under the banner ofuncertainty for the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets.

The FTSEMib he finished the day with a progress of 0.47% to 27,844 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 27,662 points and a maximum of 27,900 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it gained 0.38%. Negative closing, however, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.4%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.96%). In the session of January 13, 2022, the turnover fell to 2.58 billion euros, compared to 3.22 billion on Wednesday.

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had fallen below $ 43,500 (just under € 38,000), after hitting an intraday high of $ 44,401.

The spread Btp-Bund it was confirmed below 140 points.

L’EUR it has risen above $ 1,145.

Some ideas among the securities of the banking sector.

BancoBPM it closed up 0.28% at € 2.873. The bank has completed a new subordinated Tier 2 issue, with a maturity of 10 years (January 2032), repayable in advance five years before maturity, for an amount of € 400 million.

Shy bounce for UniCredit (+ 0.31% to € 13.652), after the sharp correction suffered the previous day.

Better performance for BPER Bank (+ 1.76% to 1.962 euros).

DiaSorin it underwent a decline of 4.22% to 147.7 euros. The diagnostics company has announced the launch of a new version of the Simplexa SARS-CoV-2 Variants Direct test, which allows for the detection of mutations associated with the Omicron variant.

Stellantis it gained 3.43% to 19.01 euros. Jefferies analysts have increased the target price on the automotive giant from 22 euros to 25 euros and confirmed the indication to buy the shares.

The positive trend of Iveco Group (+ 3.26% to 11.08 euros).

Excellent performance also for STM (+ 3.06% to 43.9 euros), in the wake of TSMC’s better-than-expected quarterly report. In addition, Credit Suisse analysts raised the target price on STM, taking it from € 49.5 to € 60.

Positive closing for Leonardo (+ 1.31% to € 6.636). The aerospace company and the Directorate of Aeronautical Armaments and Airworthiness of the General Secretariat of Defense / National Directorate of Armaments have signed the acquisition contract for the supply of AW169M LUH (Light Uitlity Helicopter) helicopters for the Austrian Ministry of Defense. The contract is worth € 346 million.

At MidCap, the rise of doValue (+ 7.16% to € 8.68). The company announced the introduction of Waterwheel Capital Management to its client portfolio through the completion of Progetto Mexico, the € 3.2 billion HAPS securitization in Greece.

To the STAR segment took advantage of Giglio Group (-3.49% to 1.826 euros) after the jump made the previous day.

At Euronext Growth Milan Tax Solution recorded a jump of 10.1% to 2.45 euros. The company has provided some financial information relating to the 2021 financial year. The company ended last year with a turnover of approximately 27 million euros, up 42.6% compared to the previous year (when it was 18.93 million euros). EBITDA jumped 0% to around 2.6 million euros.



