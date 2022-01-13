Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (13 January 2022)

Securities from the banking sector are always in the spotlight. The positive trend of Iveco Group continues. Good performance also for STM. On the other hand, DiaSorin is in sharp decline

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial centers register fractional variations.

At 13.00 the FTSEMib was up 0.24% to 27,782 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.22%. A minus sign, on the other hand, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.02%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.12%).

The bitcoin it returned to $ 43,500 (just over 38,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it remains just below 140 points.

L’EUR is confirmed above $ 1,145.

Securities from the banking sector are always in the spotlight.

BancoBPM up by 0.38% to € 2.876. The bank has completed a new subordinated Tier 2 issue, with a maturity of 10 years (January 2032), repayable in advance five years before maturity, for an amount of € 400 million.

UniCredit still among the protagonists of the day (+ 0.59% to 13.69 euros), after the sharp correction suffered the previous day.

DiaSorin records a decrease of 2.76% to 149.95 euros. The diagnostics company has announced the launch of a new version of the Simplexa SARS-CoV-2 Variants Direct test, which allows for the detection of mutations associated with the Omicron variant.

The positive trend of Iveco Group (+ 4.29% to € 11.19).

Good performance also for STM (+ 3.51% to € 44.09), in the wake of TSMC’s better-than-expected quarterly report. In addition, Credit Suisse analysts raised the target price on STM, taking it from € 49.5 to € 60.

At MidCap, the rise of doValue (+ 6.79% to 8.65 euros). The company announced the introduction of Waterwheel Capital Management to its client portfolio through the completion of Progetto Mexico, the € 3.2 billion HAPS securitization in Greece.

To the STAR segment took advantage of Giglio Group (-1.9% to € 1.856) after the jump made the previous day.

At Euronext Growth Milan Tax Solution records a jump of 9.44% to 2.425 euros. The company has provided some financial information relating to the 2021 financial year. The company ended last year with a turnover of approximately 27 million euros, up 42.6% compared to the previous year (when it was 18.93 million euros). EBITDA jumped 0% to around 2.6 million euros.



