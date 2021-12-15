Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (14 December 2021)

The positive trend of UniCredit has resumed. BancoBPM and Monte dei Paschi di Siena are also in evidence. Banca Carige remained suspended on the upside. Telecom Italia TIM still in the swing

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets are on the move, on the eve of the two days of the main central banks: on 15 and 16 December the FED, the ECB and the Bank of England will communicate their monetary policy decisions. In Piazza Affari, securities from the banking sector were highlighted. Colin Graham – Head of Multi Asset Strategies and Co-Head of Sustainable Multi Asset Solutions at Robeco – believes equities are still the best choice, but expects returns to focus more on the short than the long term when central banks start to raise interest rates.

The FTSEMib it recorded a minimum progress of 0.02% at 26,557 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 26,521 points and a maximum of 26,747 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.04%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.59%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.85%). In the session of December 14, 2021, the turnover rose to 2.41 billion euros, compared to 1.98 billion on Monday; 620,984,387 shares changed hands (620,675,485 in Monday’s session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had reported under $ 47,000 (approximately € 41,500).

The spread Btp-Bund it fluctuated between 125 and 130 points.

L’EUR it is back below $ 1.13.

In the spotlight the titles of banking sector.

The positive trend of UniCredit (+ 4.58% to € 13.378), after the stop immediately in the previous session. On the title of the institute led by Andrea Orcel, other positive indications came from the investment banks after the presentation of the new strategic plan.

In evidence the BancoBPM (+ 1.42% to € 2.636) and the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 0.33% to € 0.9096). During a meeting, the number of BancoBPM, Giuseppe Castagna, did not completely exclude a possible interest in any extraordinary transactions with the Sienese bank. During the same conference, the managing director of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Guido Bastianini, declared that the revision of the strategic plan will be completed shortly, which will be illustrated to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Banca Carige remained suspended for excess of the rise for most of the day. According to what is written in Il Sole24Ore, the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (main shareholder of the Ligurian institute) would have contacts with three parties for the sale of the share. According to the financial newspaper, there are also two banks: Crédit Agricole Italia and BPER Bank (+ 1.54%).

Positive closing for stocks in the oil sector, despite the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) has fallen below 70.5 dollars a barrel.

ENI it rose by 1.06% to 12.148 euros. Also good Saipem (+ 0.8% to € 1,771) e Tenaris (+ 3.35% to € 9.134).

Telecom Italia TIM still on the swing, after the volatility recorded in previous sessions. The title of the telephone giant has 0.48% recovered at € 0.4422. Traders are waiting to hear about the next moves of the US fund KKR.

Moncler (-3.22% to € 63.08) led the decline in stocks in the luxury sector.

At MidCap, the negative performance of equities stands out MFEMediaforEurope category A (-6.74% to € 1,024) e B category (-5.58% to € 1.2086).



