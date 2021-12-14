Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (14 December 2021)

The positive trend of UniCredit resumes. BancoBPM and Monte dei Paschi di Siena are also in evidence. Banca Carige suspended on the upside. Telecom Italia TIM remains among the protagonists

Fractional progress for the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets. In Piazza Affari, securities from the banking sector were highlighted.

At 10.15 the FTSEMib was up by 0.55% to 26,698 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 0.54%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.46%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.2%).

The bitcoin it reported over $ 47,000 (about 42,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread has shrunk to 125 points.

L’EUR remains below $ 1.13.

In the spotlight the titles of banking sector.

The positive trend of UniCredit (+ 1.77% to € 13.018), after the stop immediately in the previous session. On the title of the institute led by Andrea Orcel, other positive indications came from the investment banks after the presentation of the new strategic plan.

In evidence the BancoBPM (+ 0.58% to € 2.614) and the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 1.63%). During a meeting, the number of BancoBPM, Giuseppe Castagna, did not completely exclude a possible interest in any extraordinary transactions with the Sienese bank. During the same conference, the managing director of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Guido Bastianini, declared that the revision of the strategic plan will be completed shortly, which will be illustrated to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Banca Carige suspended due to excess rise, after having marked a theoretical progress of 8.9%. According to what is written in Il Sole24Ore, the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (main shareholder of the Ligurian institute) is in progress contacts with three parties for the sale of the share. According to the financial newspaper, there are also two banks: Crédit Agricole Italia and BPER Banca.

Telecom Italia TIM remains among the protagonists, after the volatility recorded in previous sessions. The stock of the telephone giant recorded an increase of 0.41% to 0.4419 euros. Traders are waiting to hear about the next moves of the US fund KKR.



