Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (14 January 2022)

The electric giant was affected by EDF’s thud on the Paris stock exchange. Sales prevailed on securities from the banking sector. Positive closure, however, for Leonardo

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets closed the last session of the week in negative territory.

The FTSEMib it lost 1.08% to 27,544 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,422 points and a high of 27,737 points. Over the entire week, the main Borsa Italiana index recorded a decline of 0.27%. The FTSE Italia All Share fell 1.06%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.02%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.94%). In the session of January 14, 2022, the turnover rose to 2.89 billion euros, compared to 2.58 billion on Thursday.

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had reached $ 43,000 (over € 37,500).

The spread Btp-Bund has touched 140 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1,145.

Enel fell sharply (-2.21% to € 6.807). The title of the electric giant was affected by the thud of EDF on the Paris stock exchange. The French group was penalized by the measures decided by the French government aimed at containing the increase in electricity tariffs in 2022. EDF management anticipated that these measures will have a strong impact on the profitability of the group in the current year.

In reverse, Leonardo it gained 1.9% to € 6.762. The aerospace company has announced the signing of some contracts with HENSOLDT that will allow the company to play a key role in the development and delivery of the electronic scanning radar – the ECRS Mk1 (European Common Radar System Mk1) – of the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft on order. from Germany and Spain. The orders have a total value of over 260 million euros.

Sales prevailed on securities from the banking sector, on the day in which some US financial giants released financial data for the 4th quarter of 2021.

He was an exception Intesa Sanpaolo, up by 0.06%. In red Mediobanca (-1.19%) e UniCredit (-0.82%).

Negative sitting for General (-1.52% to € 18.44). The insurance company announced that the director of the board Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone (deputy vice president, non-independent director and member of the committees for appointments and remuneration; for corporate governance and social and environmental sustainability; for investments; for operations strategic) has resigned from the Board of Directors. Generali recalled that Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone holds, directly or through related companies, an 8.04% stake in the company capital.

He took advantage of Iveco Group (-3.43% to 10.7 euros), after the sharp rise achieved in the previous two sessions. The Fitch Ratings agency assigned the company a final long-term rating (Long-Term Issuer Default Rating) equal to “BBB-”. The outlook is stable.

Sales also on STM (-2.13% to 42.965 euros), in line with the negative trend in technology stocks.

The discounts of Ferrari (-3.87%) e Moncler (-3.63%).

WeBuild it lost 1.47% to 2.006 euros. The company has provided some financial indications relating to 2021. Last year, the total of new orders acquired and in the process of being finalized amounted to a provisional total of 10.8 billion euros, benefiting from the significant investment plans in sustainable infrastructures launched by various countries. At 31 December 2021, the net financial position was positive for an amount between 100 and 200 million euros.



