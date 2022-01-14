Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (14 January 2022)

The electric giant is affected by the thud of EDF on the Paris stock exchange. Negative session for Generali, after Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone announced his resignation from the Board of Directors

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial centers register discounts of less than one percentage point in the last session of the week.

At 11.40 the FTSEMib it was down 0.86% to 27,604 points, just above the intraday low of 27,564 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 0.84%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.78%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.6%).

The bitcoin is confirmed at $ 42,500 (approximately € 37,000).

The spread Btp-Bund it remains below 140 points.

L’EUR remains over $ 1,145. Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst at ActivTrades – reported that the greenback is preparing to close the week with the worst performance since 2020.

Enel also fell sharply (-2.15% to € 6.811). The title of the electric giant is affected by the thud of EDF on the Paris stock exchange. The French group is penalized by the measures decided by the French government aimed at containing the increase in electricity tariffs in 2022. EDF management has anticipated that these measures will have a strong impact on the profitability of the group in the current year.

In reverse, Leonardo earns 3.53% to € 6.87. The aerospace company has announced the signing of some contracts with HENSOLDT that will allow the company to play a key role in the development and delivery of the electronic scanning radar – the ECRS Mk1 (European Common Radar System Mk1) – of the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft on order. from Germany and Spain. The orders have a total value of over 260 million euros.

Negative sitting for General (-1.26% to € 18.49). The insurance company announced that the director of the board Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone (deputy vice president, non-independent director and member of the committees for appointments and remuneration; for corporate governance and social and environmental sustainability; for Investments; for operations strategic) announced his resignation from the Board of Directors. Generali recalled that Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone holds, directly or through companies related to him, a share of the company’s capital equal to 8.04%.

He took advantage of Iveco Group (-1.35% to € 10.93), after the sharp rise achieved in the previous two sessions. The Fitch Ratings agency assigned the company a final long-term rating (Long-Term Issuer Default Rating) equal to “BBB-”. The outlook is stable.

In red STM (-1.48% to 43.25 euros), in line with the negative trend in technology stocks.

WeBuild is up by 2.36% to 2.084 euros. The company has provided some financial indications relating to 2021. Last year, the total of new orders acquired and in the process of being finalized amounted to a provisional total of 10.8 billion euros, benefiting from the significant investment plans in sustainable infrastructures launched by various countries. At 31 December 2021, the net financial position was positive for an amount between 100 and 200 million euros.



