Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (15 December 2021)

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial centers register fractional progress, pending the monetary policy decisions of the Fed.

At 11.45 on FTSEMib it was up 0.44% to 26,673 points, just above the day’s low of 26,654 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.45%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.59%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.11%).

The bitcoin fluctuates between 48,000 and 48,500 dollars (just under 43,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund is confirmed below 130 points.

L’EUR remains below $ 1.13.

Securities from the banking sector are always in the spotlight.

Brilliant sitting for Banca Carige (+ 18% to € 0.791). The board of directors of BPER Bank (+ 6.19% to 1.86 euros) approved the submission of a non-binding offer to the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund for the acquisition of an 88.3% stake (of which 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca) in the capital of Banca Carige. As part of the transaction, it is envisaged that BPER Banca will launch a mandatory takeover bid on the remaining share capital of Banca Carige, for a unitary consideration of € 0.8 per share.

On the other hand, UniCredit fell (-0.84% ​​to € 13.266), after the sharp rise in the previous session.

General it is up by 0.41% to 18.525 euros. The board of directors of the insurance company has approved the new strategic plan for the three-year period 2022/2024. The plan envisages achieving sustainable growth both through key activities and through new types of business. Furthermore, Generali’s strategic plan envisages an increase in dividends: in the three-year period 2022/2024 the insurance company aims to distribute an overall amount between 5.2 billion and 5.6 billion euros to its shareholders.

Negative pitch for oil sector stocks, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) fell below 70 dollars a barrel.

ENI is down by 1.27% to 11.994 euros. Minus sign also for Saipem (-0.59% to € 1.7605) e Tenaris (-1.99% to € 8.952).

Also up sharply Brunello Cucinelli (+ 6.41% to 57.3 euros), after the new indications for 2021. For the current year, the cashmere group indicates a growth in turnover close to 30% compared to 2020 which will make it possible to recover the 10% contraction recorded last year.



