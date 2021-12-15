Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (15 December 2021)

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets record fractional progress, pending the monetary policy decisions of the Fed

At 10.15 the FTSEMib was up by 0.61% to 26,718 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.62%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.79%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.27%).

The bitcoin it has risen to 48,500 dollars (about 43,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread is confirmed below 130 points.

L’EUR remains below $ 1.13.

Securities from the banking sector are always in the spotlight.

Brilliant sitting for Banca Carige (+ 16.5% to 0.7811 euros). The board of directors of BPER Bank (+ 6.99% to 1,874 euros) approved the submission of a non-binding offer to the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund for the acquisition of an 88.3% stake (of which 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca) in the capital of Banca Carige. As part of the transaction, it is envisaged that BPER Banca will launch a mandatory takeover bid on the remaining share capital of Banca Carige, for a unitary consideration of € 0.8 per share.

On the other hand, in a fractional decline, UniCredit (-0.3% to € 13.338), after the sharp rise in the previous session.

General it is up by 0.87% to 18.61 euros. The board of directors of the insurance company has approved the new strategic plan for the three-year period 2022/2024. The plan envisages achieving sustainable growth both through key activities and through new types of business. Furthermore, Generali’s strategic plan envisages an increase in dividends: in the three-year period 2022/2024 the insurance company aims to distribute an overall amount between 5.2 billion and 5.6 billion euros to its shareholders.

Also up sharply Brunello Cucinelli (+ 5.57% to € 56.85), after the new indications for 2021. For the current year, the cashmere group indicates a growth in turnover close to 30% compared to 2020 which will make it possible to recover the 10% contraction recorded last year.



