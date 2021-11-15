Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (15 November 2021)

Positive day for the main index of Piazza Affari, which closed very close to the session highs. Telecom Italia TIM recovered ground after the recent declines. Banks are ok too

Positive session for the main index of Piazza Affari, which closes very close to the highs of the day. Telecom Italia TIM recovered ground after the recent declines. Banks are ok too.

ll FTSEMib it gained 0.49% to 27.86832 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27.680 points and a high of 27.878 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it made progress of 0.36%. Negative performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.06%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.29%). In the session of November 15, 2021, the turnover fell to 2.07 billion euros, compared to 2.36 billion on Friday; 723,572,633 shares changed hands (979,211,623 in the previous session).

It consolidated the bitcoin, over $ 64,000 (over € 56,000).

The spread Btp-Bund remained over 120 points.

L’EUR fluctuates above $ 1.14.

Among the individual shares of Piazza Affari, the recovery – after a few sessions in decline and a negative start of the day – of Telecom Italia, also suspended for excess of the deviation and which closed with an increase of 3.06%. The group remains in the spotlight after last week’s hints from its board of directors.

Positive banks, with Intesa Sanpaolo up by 0.75%, Unicredit 1.08% e BancoBPM 0.32%.

Saipem it fell by 0.08%. The group has announced that it has been awarded two new contracts offshore for transport and installation activities for a total of over 600 million dollars. The first contract was awarded by Chevron Australia Pty for the Jansz-lo Compression project for the Jansz-lo gas field. Offshore operations are expected to commence in 2024. The second contract relates to the Sakarya Gas Field Development project, the first deep-sea natural gas field discovered in Turkey in the Black Sea. Operations will begin in spring 2022.



