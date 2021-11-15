Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (15 November 2021)

The main Piazza Affari index rose by half a percentage point in early afternoon trading. Telecom Italia TIM regains ground after recent declines

The main index rose by half a percentage point of Piazza Affari in the early afternoon negotiations. Telecom Italia TIM regains ground after recent declines. Banks are ok too.

At 3pm the FTSEMib rises by 0.49% at 27,869 points while the All Share increased by 0.44%. In mixed territory the Mid Cap (+ 0.12%) and the Star (-0.33%).

Among the individual shares of Piazza Affari, the recovery – after a few sessions in decline and a negative start of the day – of Telecom Italia, also suspended for excess of deviation with a theoretical increase of 2.84%. The group remains in the spotlight after last week’s hints from its board of directors.

Positive banks, with Intesa Sanpaolo up by 0.53%, Unicredit 1.02% e BancoBPM 0.29%.

Saipem salt by 0.59%. The group announced that it was awarded two new contracts offshore for transport and installation activities for a total of over 600 million dollars. The first contract was awarded by Chevron Australia Pty for the Jansz-lo Compression project for the Jansz-lo gas field. Offshore operations are expected to commence in 2024. The second contract relates to the Sakarya Gas Field Development project, the first deep-sea natural gas field discovered in Turkey in the Black Sea. Operations will begin in spring 2022.



