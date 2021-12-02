Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (2 December 2021)

The markets of the Old Continent are affected by the strong volatility recorded yesterday on Wall Street. In red the Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the rally scored in the previous session

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets they started the session in negative territory, after the excellent performances recorded in the previous session. The markets of the Old Continent are affected by the strong volatility recorded yesterday on Wall Street. The main US equity indices ended the day with drops of between 1% and 2%, after the news of the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the United States. The Dow Jones dropped 1.34% to 34,022 points, while the S & P500 dropped 1.18% to 4,513 points. Worse performance for the Nasdaq (-1.83% at 15,254 points).

At 09.15 the FTSEMib was down by 1.39% to 26,006 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 1.35%. Negative start for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.13%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.16%).

There Tokyo stock exchange ended the day with fractional declines. The Nikkei index fell by 0.65% to 27,753 points.

The bitcoin is under $ 57,000 (about 50,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread reached 135 points.

L’EUR is confirmed over 1.13 dollars.

Sales on securities of the banking sector.

Negative start for Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-3.46% to 0.9094 euros) after the rally scored in the previous session. The Fitch Ratings agency has removed the “Negative Rating Watch”, in place on the main ratings of the Sienese institute.

Discounts higher than a percentage point also for Intesa Sanpaolo (-1.45% to 2,137 euros) and for UniCredit (-1.28% to 10.976 euros).

Stellantis (-1% at € 15.84) is in line with the negative trend of the FTSEMib. The Ministry of Transport announced that just over 104 thousand cars were registered in Italy in November 2021, down by 24.6% compared to almost 139 thousand in the same period last year. Stellantis also experienced a sharp decline in sales. According to what was reported by the main press agencies, in November 2021 the registrations of the group amounted to over 36 thousand units (-33.3%). As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 34.8%.

Bad STM (-3.58% to 43.335 euros).

Geox started the day with a drop of 2.21% to 1.06 euros. The company has approved the strategic plan for the three-year period 2022/2024. The management aims to reach the end of the plan with revenues of 800 million euros, an EBIT margin in the order of 5-6% and a net debt in the order of 20-30 million euros, with cash generation in the order of the 70 million euros and total investments between 70 and 80 million.



