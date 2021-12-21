Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (20 December 2021)

Sales prevailed on securities from the banking sector. Equities in the oil sector are also in red, after the price of crude oil in New York fell below $ 67 a barrel.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the week with discounts in the order of 1-2%. Antonio Cavarero – investment manager of Generali Insurance Asset Management – pointed out that the price action of the markets ì reflects the intersection of various themes such as Omicron, the stop to the Biden plan and the illiquidity at the end of the year. “On the pandemic front, there are still too many things we don’t know: the numbers on infections will get worse before they get better, but as long as the pressure on the hospital system remains manageable thanks to vaccinations, I struggle to think of broad draconian model 2020 restrictions”, the expert specified. According to Antonio Cavarero Omicron can slow down and will slow down the growth path of the economy, he does not believe it can reverse its direction. “In the absence of more precise information, I would avoid extrapolating medium-long term conclusions from these days, I would consider them if anything a useful reminder of the volatility that will increasingly characterize markets in 2022”, The expert pointed out.

The FTSEMib it lost 1.63% to 26,178 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 25,783 points and a high of 26,246 points. The FTSE Italia All Share ended the day down 1.55%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.9%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.77%). In the session of 20 December 2021, the turnover fell to 2.41 billion euros, compared to 3.65 billion on Friday (a day characterized by important technical maturities); 671,675,292 shares changed hands (784,813,272 in the session on Friday).

At 17.30 the bitcoin had returned over $ 46,000 (just under 41,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund has expanded to 130 points.

L’EUR exceeded $ 1.13.

Sales prevailed on securities from the banking sector.

The Monte dei Paschi di Siena suffered a decline of 2.83% to 0.901 euros. The Sienese institute presented the strategic plan for the period 2022/2026 and has formalized a capital increase for an amount of 2.5 billion euros.

Also in red Intesa Sanpaolo (-1.07% to 2.182 euros) e UniCredit (-0.96% to 12.996 euros). The Fitch agency improved the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of the two institutions to “BBB” from “BBB-“. The decision was made following the improvement of the long-term rating of the Italian Republic.

Worse performance for Mediobanca (-3.64%), BancoBPM (-2.72%) e BPER Bank (-2.45%)

Strong volatility on Banca Carige. The title of the Ligurian institute has gained 6.29% to 0.7338 euros. Banca Carige and AMCO completed the transfer of a new portfolio of impaired loans deriving from leasing contracts. The sale concerns a portfolio with a gross book value (GBV) of approximately € 17.7 million.

Sales on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) fell below $ 67 a barrel.

ENI he ended the session with a drop of 1.81% to 11.834 euros.

Negative performance for It is in the (-1.38% to € 6.653). From the communications released by Consob on December 17, 2021, it is learned that on December 10, Capital Research and Management Company reduced the stake held in the capital of the electricity giant to 4.99%.

In sharp decline too Telecom Italia TIM (-1.68% to 0.4324 euros). The telephone giant has announced that Luigi Gubitosi has resigned from the position of director of the company, after having reached an agreement that provides for the reciprocal waiver of all claims in relation to the employment relationship. Furthermore, the Telecom Italia TIM Board of Directors started the analysis of the KKR proposal and indicated that the management is undertaking a revision of the plan.

The slips of Stellantis (-3.62% to € 15.82) e CNH Industrial (-3.93% to € 15.26).

Shy bounce for DiaSorin (+ 1.07% to € 160.55), after the heavy correction suffered in the session of 17 December 2021.

The MidCap shows a decline of Juventus FC (-6.37% to € 0.3352).

At Euronext Growth Milan focus on Estrima (-23.2% to € 2.6895) and Lindbergh (+ 7.82% to € 1.833), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares of the two companies had been placed at 3.5 euros and 1.7 euros respectively.



