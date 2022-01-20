Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (20 January 2022)

Telecom Italia TIM tries to rise, after the sharp correction suffered in the previous three sessions. Negative performance, however, for stocks in the oil sector

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets record fractional variations.

At 12.50 the FTSEMib it was up by 0.46% to 27,498 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,316 points and a high of 27,501 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 0.5%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.91%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.99%).

The bitcoin it returned over 42,000 dollars (about 37,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund fluctuates around 140 points.

L’EUR it stands under $ 1,135.

Telecom Italia TIM try to go up (+ 2.31% to € 0.4199), after the strong correction suffered in the previous three sessions. According to what is written in Il Sole24Ore, operators believe it more difficult for KKR to launch a takeover bid on the telephone giant, on the hypothesis of a separation of the activities relating to network infrastructures from that of services.

Sales on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) fell below 87 dollars a barrel.

ENI records a decrease of 0.91% to 13.298 euros.

Among the smaller capitalization companies it remains in the spotlight EEMS (+ 4.62% to 0.1946 euros), after the performances recorded in the last sessions.



