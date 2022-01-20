Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (20 January 2022)

Telecom Italia TIM tries to rise, after the sharp correction suffered in the previous three sessions. Fractional changes for stocks in the oil sector

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they started the session with fractional risesi, confirming the indications that emerged in pre-opening.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib earned 0.39% to 27,478 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 0.38%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.39%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.13%).

THE major US stock indices they ended the session with decreases in the order of one percentage point after a positive start to the day. The Dow Jones fell 0.96% to 35,029 points, while the S & P500 lost 0.97% to 4,533 points. Negative performance also for the Nasdaq (-1.15% at 14,340 points).

Positive closing for the Tokyo stock exchange, in line with the trend of the main Asian financial markets. The Nikkei index gained 1.11% to 27,773 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,218 points and a high of 27,883 points.

The bitcoin stands at $ 42,000 (approximately € 37,000).

The BTP-Bund spread has exceeded 140 points.

L’EUR it reported over $ 1,135.

Telecom Italia TIM try to rise (+ 1.07% to € 0.4148), after the strong correction suffered in the previous three sessions. According to what is written in Il Sole24Ore, operators believe it more difficult for KKR to launch a takeover bid on the telephone giant, on the hypothesis of a separation of the activities relating to network infrastructures from that of services.

Fractional changes for stocks in the oil sector, despite the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) touched 87 dollars a barrel.

Among the smaller capitalization companies it remains in the spotlight EEMS (+ 7.53% to 0.2 euros), after the performances recorded in the last sessions.



