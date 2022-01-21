Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (21 January 2022)

Today is a day of technical deadlines in Piazza Affari. Sales on banking sector stocks and oil prevail. Bitcoin plummeted to $ 39,000

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial centers register discounts of more than one percentage point in the last session of the week. Today is a day of technical deadlines; the option contracts on shares and indices dated January 2022 have expired.

At 10.25 the FTSEMib it left 1.27% on the ground at 27,220 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was down 1.26%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.17%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.4%).

The bitcoin it collapsed to 39,000 dollars (about 34,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread confirmed at 140 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1,135.

In sharp decline Stellantis (-3.21% to € 18.19). According to reports from some press agencies, the shareholder Dongfeng would have placed 1.28% of the capital of the automotive giant at a price of 18.3 euros per share.

Telecom Italia TIM limits the decline to 0.5% to € 0.422after the strong volatility recorded during the week.

Sales on the securities prevail banking sector.

UniCredit is down by 1.67% to 13.344 euros.

The stocks of the oil sector are in redafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) dropped to 84 dollars a barrel.

ENI loses 1.25% to 13.124 euros. Worst performance for Tenaris (-2.65%).

The strong rise in the STAR segment stands out Giglio Group (+ 10.9% to € 1.92). The company has signed an agreement with Stardust, a company operating in the influencer marketing sector. With this operation, the expansion in the NFT and Metaverso world of Giglio Group continues after the opening of the new dedicated business unit, Giglio Meta.

Among the smaller capitalization companies focus on Innovatec down by 3.4% to € 1.99. The holding announced the conclusion of the placement of 2,368,000 ordinary shares, equal to 2.48% of the share capital, as part of the capital increase carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure reserved for qualified investors. The placement was carried out at a price of € 1.755 per share, for a total value of the increase of € 4,155,840. The price implies a discount of 14.8% compared to Innovatec’s closing price in the session of 20 January 2022 (2.06 euros).



