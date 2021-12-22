Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (22 December 2021)

Banca Carige’s run has stopped. Excellent performances for Leonardo and CNH Industrial. Debut with increases of over 10% for Directa Sim and ISCC Fintech

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets closed the session in positive territory, on the highs of the day.

The FTSEMib he recorded an increase of 0.66% to 26,828 points, the high of the day (low of 26,541 points). The FTSE Italia All Share it gained 0.72%. Better performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.3%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.62%). In the session of 22 December 2021, the turnover fell to 1.64 billion euros, compared to 1.86 billion on Tuesday; 496,017,889 shares changed hands (519,485,328 in Tuesday’s session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it was brought back to 49,000 dollars (just over 43,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it was confirmed above 130 points.

L’EUR it reported over $ 1.13.

The run of Banca Carige (unchanged at € 0.746). As part of the proposal formulated to take over control of the Ligurian institution, BPER Bank (-0.56% to € 1.7775) reiterated to the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (Banca Carige’s main shareholder) its willingness to provide the requested clarifications and carry out the investigations deemed necessary, as well as to jointly verify the assumptions underlying the offer; all in the context of an adequate exclusivity regime.

Excellent upside for Leonardo (+ 2.42% to € 6.262). During a hearing at the Production Activities and Defense Committees of the Chamber of Deputies, the company’s number one, Alessandro Profumo, stated that the financial results for 2021 should be in line with the indications provided to the market.

At the FTSEMib sitting decidedly positive for Telecom Italia TIM (+ 1.86% to € 0.4428) e CNH Industrial (+ 2.72% to 16.22 euros).

At MidCap, the drop in Juventus FC (-3.85% to € 0.3444). The Juventus club announced that at the end of the capital increase 1,178,700,939 new shares were subscribed, equal to 98.45% of the new shares offered, for a total value of 393.69 million euros. The 18,525,843 unsubscribed shares will be purchased by 28 December 2021 by the underwriting syndicate.

At Euronext Growth Milan a brilliant session for Directa Sim (+ 12.3% to 3.3675 euros) e ISCC Fintech (+ 13.6% to 5.68 euros), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares of the two companies were placed at € 3 and € 5 respectively.



