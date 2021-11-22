Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (22 November 2021)

The price list is influenced by the detachment of the dividend of some companies in the basket and by the intention of the KKR fund to launch an amicable takeover bid on Telecom Italia TIM.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the first session of the week with fractional variations. The FTSEMib is influenced by the detachment of the dividend of some important companies in the basket (including IntesaSanpaolo) and by the intention of the KKR fund to launch an amicable takeover bid on Telecom Italia TIM.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib was down 0.15% to 27,295 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 0.12%. Opposite trend for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.13%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.11%).

In mixed territory the closure of major US indices in the session last Friday. The only positive was the Nasdaq, up 0.4% to 16,057 points. The technology index closed for the first time in its history beyond the 16 thousand point wall. On the other hand, Dow Jones and S & P500 are in the red, down 0.75% to 35,602 points and 0.14% to 4,698 points respectively.

Week starts with minimal changes for Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index recorded a minimal gain of 0.09% at 29,774 points.

The bitcoin slipped below $ 57,500 (about 51,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread fell below 120 points.

L’EUR it stands under $ 1.13.

Telecom Italia TIM fails to make a price due to an excess of upside at the start of the session: ordinary shares recorded a theoretical progress of 30%. The telephone giant has taken note of the intention of the KKR fund (at the “non-binding and indicative” state) to carry out a possible transaction on the shares through a takeover bid on 100% of the company’s ordinary and savings shares, aimed at delisting. The expression of interest would be subject to the condition that the minimum subscription threshold of 51% of the capital of both share categories is reached. The price indicated by KKR in the expression of interest (to be considered at the state, as well as not binding, also purely indicative) would be equal to 0.505 euros per ordinary or savings share, a value that is compared with the closing prices of 0.3465 euros (for ordinary shares) and 0.3505 euros (for savings shares) in the session on Friday 19 November 2021. The price offered by KKR would value Telecom Italia TIM about 10.8 billion euros. With reference to KKR’s intentions, the Government acknowledged the interest in Telecom Italia TIM.

Important ideas among bankers.

Intesa Sanpaolo it was affected by the detachment of the interim dividend for the 2021 financial year (0.0721 euros). The stock of the institute led by Carlo Messina started the day with a 2.81% drop to 2.317 euros.

Also Mediobanca (-4.92% to € 10.04) detached the dividend for an amount of € 0.66 per share.

Positive start of the day for Saipem (+ 1.33% to € 1.871). The engineering firm has announced that it has won a new contract awarded by Petrobas for an amount of approximately 740 million dollars.

At Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia) focus on Alfonsino (+ 3.05% to € 1.6488), which today debuted in Piazza Affari. The shares were placed at a price of 1.6 euros, for an initial capitalization of 20 million euros.



