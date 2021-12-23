Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (23 December 2021)

Excellent performance for CNH Industrial, the best of the day at the FTSEMib. Good upside for Generali. IntesaSanpaolo is up by almost one percentage point

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they finished the day in positive territory. For the Italian stock market it was the last session before the Christmas break: trading in Piazza Affari will resume regularly on Monday 27 December (with the exception of the afterhours session, which will remain closed).

The FTSEMib has scored a rise of 0.7% to 27,016 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 26,814 points and a maximum of 27,023 points; the main index of the Italian Stock Exchange ended the week with a progress of 1.52%. the FTSE Italia All Share it gained 0.62%. A minus sign, on the other hand, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.06%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.03%). In the session of 23 December 2021, the turnover fell to 1.54 billion euros, compared to 1.64 billion on Wednesday; 351,777,794 shares changed hands (496,022,471 in Wednesday’s session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it was back above 48,500 dollars (just over 43,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it stood at 135 points.

L’EUR it reported over $ 1.13.

Excellent performance for CNH Industrial (+ 3.45% to € 16.78). The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting approved the proposed demerger of Iveco Group (and related businesses). As part of the transaction, CNH Industrial shareholders will be entitled to receive one Iveco Group ordinary share for every five CNH Industrial ordinary shares held.

Good upside for General (+ 1.33% to € 18.635). Il Leone di Trieste announced that it will exercise the early repayment option on outstanding perpetual subordinated debt securities belonging to the series called “£ 495,000,000 6.416 per cent”

Up by almost one percentage point Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 0.92% to € 2.251). The institute led by Carlo Messina has announced that on February 3, 2022 it will present the new business plan, which will be presented the following day to the financial community. The dividend policy has been confirmed, which provides for the distribution of the coupon in two tranches: the balance in May and the down payment in November.

Some ideas for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) reached $ 73 a barrel.

ENI it gained 0.54% to 12.24 euros.

The Italian Sea Group recorded an increase of 7.6% to 6.37 euros. The company announced that the subsidiary New Sail has been awarded the auction called by the Court of Lucca for the Perini Navi bankruptcy, at a total price of 80 million euros.

At Euronext Growth Milan, the rise of STAR7 (+ 4.61% to € 8.63), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The company’s shares were placed at 8.25 euros, with an initial capitalization of the company (calculated on the total number of shares in circulation and taking into consideration the conversion of the special shares held by Kairos Partners SGR into ordinary shares) of approximately 74 million. of Euro.



