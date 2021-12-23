Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (23 December 2021)

Some hints for oil stocks, after the price of crude oil in New York reached $ 73 a barrel. IntesaSanpaolo up by one percentage point

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets record fractional progress. For the Italian stock market this is the last session before the Christmas break: trading will resume regularly on Monday 27 December.

At 11.40 the FTSEMib was up by 0.36% to 26,925 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.33%. Minimal variations for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.06%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0.13%).

The bitcoin is confirmed below 48,500 dollars (just over 42,500 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it has widened beyond 135 points.

L’EUR oscillates between 1.13 and 1.135 dollars.

Up by one percentage point Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 0.98% to € 2.252). The institute led by Carlo Messina has announced that on February 3, 2022 it will present the new business plan, which will be presented the following day to the financial community. The dividend policy has been confirmed, which provides for the distribution of the coupon in two tranches: the balance in May and the down payment in November.

Some ideas for stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2022) touched 73 dollars a barrel.

ENI earns 0.61% to 12.248 euros.

The Italian Sea Group records a progress of 5.41% to 6.24 euros. The company announced that the subsidiary New Sail has been awarded the auction called by the Court of Lucca for the Perini Navi bankruptcy, at a total price of 80 million euros.

At Euronext Growth Milan focus on STAR7 (+ 4.85% to 8.65 euros), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The company’s shares were placed at 8.25 euros, with an initial capitalization of the company (calculated on the total number of shares in circulation and taking into consideration the conversion of the special shares held by Kairos Partners SGR into ordinary shares) of approximately 74 million. of Euro.



