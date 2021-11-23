Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (23 November 2021)

Strong volatility on Telecom Italia TIM ordinary and savings shares, after ending the previous session with a jump of 30%. Heavy drop for Juventus FC

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets do confirm in negative territory, even if they recover from the minimums set in pre-opening. According to Algebris’ global credit strategy team European markets are frightened by fears of new lockdowns. “European markets started correcting on Friday, especially with value stocks, banks and sectors related to reopening,” the experts said. Algebris’ global credit strategy team continues to see 2022 as a good environment for value stocks given high inflation and recent signs of strong domestic demand. “Therefore, we would view any sharp decline on fears of new lockdowns as an investment opportunity in sectors related to the reopening,” the experts said.

At 11.45 on FTSEMib it left 1.1% on the ground at 27,083 points, just above the intraday low of 26,912 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 1.07%. Negative performance also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.91%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.29%).

The bitcoin it has risen above 57,000 dollars (about 51,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund has exceeded 125 points.

L’EUR it reported over $ 1,125.

Strong volatility up Telecom Italia TIM, after finishing the previous session with a jump of 30%. Ordinary shares turn red and lose 0.27% to € 0.4501, while i savings securitieso I go down by 0.13% to € 0.4534. According to what was reported by the main newspapers Vivendi – the largest shareholder of Telecom Italia TIM with a stake of 23.94% of the capital – would have defined the price of 0.505 euros offered by the US fund KKR too low. In the latest half-yearly report, Vivendi highlighted that it had paid the stake held in the telephone giant 1.071 euros per share.

He took advantage of Ferrari (-1.91% to 241.6 euros), after the day before the stock had risen to an all-time high of 248 euros.

Juventus FC registers a slide of 7.42% to 0.63 euros. The board of directors of the Juventus club has approved the final conditions of the capital increase in option for an amount of approximately 400 million euros. In detail, Juventus FC will issue a maximum of 1,197,226,782 new shares, to be offered in option to eligible shareholders in the ratio of 9 new shares for every 10 shares held, at the subscription price of € 0.334. The capital increase will start on Monday 29 November 2021 and will end on 16 December.



