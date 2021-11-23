Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (23 November 2021)

Telecom Italia TIM ordinary and savings shares still rose, after ending the previous session with a jump of 30%. Strong sales on Juventus FC

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the day with discounts in the order of a percentage point.

At 09.20 the FTSEMib it left 1.11% on the ground at 27,078 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 1.13%. Worse performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.3%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.79%).

THE major US stock indices they started the week with great uncertainty. The Dow Jones recorded a low 0.05% gain at 35,619 points. The S & P500 lost 0.32% to 4,683 points, after taking the all-time high to 4,744 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-1.26% at 15,855 points, with the new all-time high of 16,212 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange it remained closed for holidays.

The bitcoin it slipped under $ 56,000 (less than € 50,000).

The BTP-Bund spread has exceeded 125 points.

L’EUR it reported $ 1.125.

Telecom Italia TIM still protagonist in Piazza Affari, after finishing the previous session with a jump of 30%. Ordinary shares earn 3.24% at € 0.4659, while i savings securitieso they rise by 3.44% to 0.4696 euros. According to what was reported by the main newspapers Vivendi – the largest shareholder of Telecom Italia TIM with a stake of 23.94% of the capital – would have defined the price of 0.505 euros offered by the US fund KKR too low. In the latest half-yearly report, Vivendi highlighted that it had paid the stake held in the telephone giant 1.071 euros per share.

Juventus FC registers a slip of 9.77% to 0.614 euros. The board of directors of the Juventus club has approved the final conditions of the capital increase in option for an amount of approximately 400 million euros. In detail, Juventus FC will issue a maximum of 1,197,226,782 new shares, to be offered in option to eligible shareholders in the ratio of 9 new shares for every 10 shares held, at the subscription price of € 0.334. The capital increase will start on Monday 29 November 2021 and will end on 16 December.



