Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (24 January 2022)

The FTSEMib could be affected by the detachment of Enel and Snam dividends. Telecom Italia TIM among the protagonists of the day. Bitcoin plummeted to $ 35,000

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets should start the first session of the week with fractional reductions. The FTSEMib could be affected by the ex dividend of It is in the And Snam.

THE major US stock indices closed the last session of the week with a sharp drop. The Dow Jones left 1.3% on the ground at 34,265 points, while the S & P500 fell 1.89% to 4,398 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-2.72% to 13.769 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange he started the week with fractional rises. The Nikkei index recorded an increase of 0.24% to 27,588 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,203 points and a high of 27,628 points.

The bitcoin it collapsed to 35,000 dollars (about 31,000 euros).

L’EUR it stands just above $ 1,135.

Focus on It is in the. The electric giant has detached the advance on the 2022 dividend (relating to the 2021 financial year); the amount of the coupon is € 0.19.

Also Snam it separated the interim dividend (€ 0.1048).

Telecom Italia TIM among the protagonists of the day. The board of directors of the telephone company has co-opted and unanimously appointed with immediate effect, Pietro Labriola as the new CEO of the group.

In evidence UniCredit. The institute led by Andrea Orcel provided the usual update on analysts’ consensus estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021. The bank should have closed the period under review with a net loss of 1.32 billion euros (median value); the estimate is compared with the underlying positive net result of 204 million euro recognized in the same period of the previous year (negative net result of 1.28 billion euro). The liabilities would be due to integration costs of € 1.2 billion and investment losses of € 2.3 billion. The intermediation margin is forecast at 4.2 billion euros (median value), slightly down on the 4.24 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020; the net operating result is estimated at 865 million euros, after write-downs on receivables for 787 million euros.

In the spotlight too ENI. The oil giant and Point Resources Holding (a HitecVision company) have announced plans to launch an initial public offering of Vår Energi and to apply for a listing on Oslo Børs for the company. The operation is part of Eni’s strategy of enhancing its assets with the aim of freeing up new resources to be allocated for the acceleration of the energy transition strategy.

To be monitored A2A. The company has signed two binding agreements with Ardian (a private investment company) for the acquisition of wind and photovoltaic portfolios. The total investment is 452 million euros for a total of 352 MW.



