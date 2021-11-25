Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (25 November 2021)

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets ended the day with fractional changes. Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving Day

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they ended the day with fractional variations. The stock exchanges of the Old Continent had no indications from Wall Street, which remained closed today for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The FTSEMib closed down 0.04% at 27,099 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,042 points and a high of 27,302 points. THE FTSE Italia All Share remained unchanged. Positive performance for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.36%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.29%). In the session of November 25, 2021, the turnover fell to 2.15 billion euros, compared to 3.24 billion on Wednesday; 1,557,218,802 shares changed hands (2,564,018,566 in Wednesday’s session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it had exceeded $ 59,000 (over € 52,500).

The spread Btp-Bund has expanded to 130 points.

L’EUR it remained over $ 1.12.

He took advantage of Telecom Italia TIM, after the rally recorded in the previous session. The common stock fell 2.65% to € 0.484, while i savings securities they lost 1.29% to € 0.458.

Still rising sharply Is in the (+ 1.48% to € 7.149), after the presentation of the industrial plan for the three-year period 2022/2024.

Bank sales.

The reductions of the BancoBPM (-1.56% to 2.58 euros) e UniCredit (-1.55% to 11.272 euros).

General it sold 0.43% to 18.32 euros. The insurance giant has announced that it has started exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of La Médicale, an insurance company of Crédit Agricole Assurances aimed at healthcare professionals.

At Euronext Growth Milan TAKE OFF recorded a jump of 8.75% to 4.35 euros, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares were placed at € 4, for an initial capitalization of € 62.5 million.



