Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (27 December 2021)

Piazza Affari closed up, where all the main indices of the Italian stock exchange recorded positive changes. Well CNH Industrial and Diasorin

Piazza Affari closed up. All the main indices of the Italian stock exchange recorded positive changes. Well CNH Industrial and Diasorin.

The FTSEMib it recorded an increase of 0.8% to 27,231 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 26,925 points and a maximum of 27,252 points. the FTSE Italia All Share it gained 0.82%. Positive sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.02%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.22%). In the session of 27 December 2021, the turnover fell to 1.24 billion euros, compared to 1.24 billion on Thursday 23 December; 346,611,250 shares changed hands (351,777,794 in the previous session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it was back just under $ 51,500 (just under € 45,500).

The spread Btp-Bund it was confirmed just above 135 points.

L’EUR it remained above $ 1.13.

Among the stocks of the FTSEMib stands out the progress of 2.47% of CNH Industrial. Before the Christmas break, the shareholders’ meeting gave its ok to the spinoff of the subsidiary Iveco starting from January 1st 2022. The stock will be listed on January 3rd.

Also good Diasorin, an increase of 2.91%. Positive as well STM (+ 2.26%).

Up 0.17% It is in the while Intesa Sanpaolo it rose by 0.51%. The first, through Enel X, and the second, through Banca 5, have signed an agreement with Schumann Investments, a company controlled by the international private equity fund CVC Capital Partners Fund VI, for the acquisition of 70% of the share capital of Mooney, fintech company operating in proximity banking and payments services. In particular, Enel X will acquire 50% of Mooney’s capital, while Banca 5, which currently holds 30% of Mooney’s capital, will increase its stake to 50%, thereby creating joint control of both companies. parties on Mooney. The deal is based on Mooney’s 100% enterprise value of € 1.385 billion and the deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Lost 0.37% Telecom Italia TIM. The group announced that FiberCop, the group’s infrastructure operator, has signed a new loan agreement for an amount equal to 1.5 billion euros. The transaction will allow FiberCop to further strengthen its financial structure. The credit line, structured as a ‘corporate term loan’ with a maturity of 5 years, will be used in full upon signature. The proceeds will be used for the partial repayment of the existing intragroup loan. For TIM, the operation contributes to the debt refinancing plan which will expire in 2022.



