Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (28 December 2021)

The main indices of the Milan stock exchange rose in a very positive day. Nearly all of the FTSEMib stocks moved into favorable territory. Well utilities. Banks are ok too.

The FTSEMib it recorded an increase of 0.78% to 27,445 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 27,274 points and a maximum of 27,497 points. Even the FTSE Italia All Share it gained 0.78%. Positive sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.78% also) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.9%). In the session of 28 December 2021, the turnover rose to 1.53 billion euros, compared to 1.24 billion yesterday; 383,280,984 shares changed hands (346,615,860 in the previous session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it was back on 48,500 dollars (just under 43,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it was confirmed just under 135 points.

L’EUR it remained above $ 1.13.

Utilities and companies whose business is attributable to energy are doing well at FTSEMib. Saipem increased by 2.33%, Italgas 2.07%. Also good A2A (+ 2.11%).

Banks also rose overall. Intesa Sanpaolo is selected by 0.93%, UniCredit 0.35%. Ok too BancoBPM (+ 1.67%) e BPER Bank (+ 1.23%).

Little moves either Telecom Italia (-0.07%) that Leonardo (+ 0.09%). The two companies, together with Sogei and Cdp, have been selected by the department for digital transformation for the national strategic hub. This is the infrastructure on which all the data and applications of the Public Administration will be migrated. Now we await the announcement due out in January.

Still in the spotlight CNH Industrial (+ 0.06%). Yesterday Borsa Italiana admitted the Iveco Group ordinary shares to listing on Euronext Milan. The first trading day of these common shares is expected to be January 3, 2022.

On the rise General (+ 1.08%). According to what emerges from an internal dealing released by Borsa Italiana, Delfin – holding company owned by Leonardo Del Vecchio – has risen to 6.618% of the company’s capital. The purchases of the securities of the insurance giant took place in the 2 sessions before the Christmas break (22 and 23 December) for a total of 1.7 million shares.

Out of the FTSEMib eyes on Alerion (+ 4.06%). According to Il Sole24Ore, the Gostner family, which controls the company with over 88% of the capital, could put on the market more than 40% of the shares. The operation, including the debt, could be worth up to 800 million euros.



