Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (29 December 2021)

It took profits in Piazza Affari, with the main basket of the Italian market which, however, recorded a minimal decline. The spotlight is on banks: BPER Banca, Banca Carige and Popolare di Sondrio.

The FTSEMib it recorded a drop of 0.37% to 27,344 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 27,260 points and a high of 27,467 points. Even the FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.38%. A positive sign, however, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.16%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.1%). In the session of 29 December 2021, the turnover fell to 1.32 billion euros, compared to 1.53 billion yesterday; 341,870,420 shares changed hands (383,282,878 in the previous session).

At 17.30 the bitcoin it was under $ 48,000 (just over 42,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it was confirmed just under 135 points.

L’EUR it remained above $ 1.13.

Positive day for BPER Bank (+ 0.77%). The rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the outlook of the long-term rating on deposits (“Baa3”) and the long-term rating on unsecured senior debt (“Ba3”) from “stable” to “positive”, as well as the rating issuer (“Ba3”) of the institution. Moody’s also confirmed all of the Bank’s ratings including the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at “ba2”. According to the company’s note, the improvement in the outlook “reflects Moody’s expectations that the bank will continue its process of improving credit quality, maintaining good levels of capital and profitability over the next 12-18 months”. The rating agency also highlights that “the acquisition of the group Banca Carige (unchanged), if finalized, it would contribute to strengthening the competitive positioning of BPER Banca with opportunities to generate synergies and economies of scale “. Moody’s itself has reviewed Banca Carige’s creditworthiness for improvement and has also clarified that, should the acquisition of BPER Banca not be finalized, the ratings of the Ligurian bank would remain unchanged.

Up by 1.5% la Popular of Sondrio. The shareholders’ meeting of the Lombard institute approved, in an extraordinary session, the transformation of the bank from a joint stock cooperative into a joint stock company, with the consequent adoption of the new by-laws. There were 2,517 votes in favor, 38 against, 39 abstentions and 16 non-counted votes

Few, and minimal, the other positive signs from the major stocks of the more defensive sectors such as Terna (+ 0.25%), Italgas (+ 0.53%) o Inwit (+ 0.86%). Also good Campari (+ 0.63%), Moncler (+ 0.53%) e Amplifon (+ 0.66%).

Down 0.28% Telecom Italia. According to reports from La Repubblica, the English private equity fund CVC Capital partner could study the dossier of the telephone company.

Debut with a bang for Finance.tech at the Euronext Growth Milan Market. The stock of the fintech company closed its first day of trading with a jump of 50% to 1.8 euros.



