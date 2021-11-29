Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (29 November 2021)

A positive start is expected for the main European indices after the slips in Friday’s session. At Piazza Affari, eyes on Telecom Italia TIM and Juventus

A positive start is expected for the main indices of the European stock exchanges after the slips of the session on Friday when the falls reached 4-5 percentage points. In Piazza Affari, eyes on Telecom Italia TIM, after the resignation of Gubitosi, and on Juventus, grappling with a capital increase and a judicial investigation.

Sitting definitely negative, that of Friday, for the main US equity indices in line with the trend of the main international financial markets. The Dow Jones fell by 2.53% to 34,899 points, while the S & P500 closed down 2.27% to 4,595 points. A minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-2.23% to 15,492 points). Stocks in the oil sector fell sharply after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) fell below $ 69 a barrel. The new variant of Covid-19 also penalized Boeing (-5.41%) and American Express (-8.62%), while it made Moderna (+ 20.6%) and Pfizer (+ 6.11%) fly. .

At Piazza Affari, eyes on Telecom Italia TIM after the summit changeover announced on Friday, with Luigi Gubitosi who leaves the chair of managing director a Pietro Labriola. At the same time, the board announced that it had established, in relation to indicative and non-binding expression of interest received by KKR on November 19, 2021, a committee for the evaluation of each strategic option in the interest of the company, which will promptly initiate all the preliminary activities preparatory to the analysis of the content of the non-binding event. According to the note from the same company, “the activities and investigations will be conducted according to best practices in order to allow the board to fully assess the scope, content, conditions and consequences of the non-binding event”.

Also focus on Snam, which today presents its strategic plan for 2025.

Eyes on among the small cap stocks Juventus. Its capital increase starts today. Borsa Italiana provided the new prices of ordinary shares, on which an adjustment factor of 0.801704 was applied. The closing price on Friday 26 November, equal to 0.5745 euros, was adjusted to 0.4606 euros, while the price of the rights that will begin to be listed from today has been set at € 0.1139. The club is offering 1,197,226,782 new ordinary shares in the ratio of 9 new shares for every 2 shares, at the subscription price of € 0.334 per share. In the meantime, the company has taken note of the launch of investigations by the Turin Public Prosecutor regarding some items recorded in the financial statements at 30 June 2019, 2020 and 2021.



