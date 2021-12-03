Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (3 December 2021)

Securities from the banking sector are on the move: Monte dei Paschi di Siena is in the spotlight. Focus on stocks in the oil sector and on Recordati. Juventus FC still in red

Day dedicated touncertainty for the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets in the last session of the week, pending the data on employment in the United States for November 2021.

At 14.00 the FTSEMib it was up 0.36% to 26,098 points, after hitting an intraday high of 26,284 points at the start of the day. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 0.37%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.42%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.93%).

The bitcoin fluctuates around 57,000 dollars (about 50,500 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it has shrunk below 130 points.

L’EUR it is back to 1.13 dollars.

Securities in the banking sector are on the swing.

In evidence the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-0.46% to € 0.9114) after the strong volatility of the previous two sessions.

Focus on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) rebounded to 68 dollars a barrel.

ENI recovers 1.49% to 12.118 euros. Deutsche Bank analysts increased the six-legged dog target price from € 14.1 to € 14.7; the experts confirmed the indication to buy the shares.

Recordati up by 0.74% to 54.12 euros. The pharmaceutical company has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire EUSA Pharma (UK, a UK-based global specialist pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and niche oncology. Recordati will acquire EUSA Pharma for transaction value ( enterprise value) equal to 750 million euros.

Negative trend for ordinary shares Juventus FC (-2.83% to 0.3982 euros) and for i rights relating to the share capital increase (-13% to € 0.0495). The Juventus club announced that it had received notification of a new search and seizure decree relating to the investigations underway by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Turin regarding the item “Definitive transfers” of the financial statements at 30 June 2021, in in relation to the economic values ​​of the sale of the player Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus FC reiterated that it is collaborating with the investigators and with Consob in order to clarify every aspect of interest.

Among the small caps, the rally of Conafi: the stock is suspended for excess of deviation after having marked a theoretical progress of 59.4%. Borsa Italiana has announced that from Friday 3 December 2021 and until a subsequent communication on Conafi ordinary shares, it will not be possible to place orders without a price limit (orders at best). The company announced that it will proceed with the enhancement of the subsidiary ISCC Fintech through the listing and admission to trading of ISCC Fintech shares and warrants on the Euronext Growth Milan market (formerly AIM Italia). The hypothesis of valuation of the equity of ISCC Fintech proposed to investors is included in a range between 40 million and 70 million euros pre-money.

At Euronext Growth Milan Datrix recorded a jump of 11% to 4.55 euros, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares had been placed at 4.1 euros, with an initial capitalization of the company of approximately 65.15 million euros.



