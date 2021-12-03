Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (3 December 2021)

Positive start for securities in the banking sector: Monte dei Paschi di Siena in evidence. Focus on stocks in the oil sector and on Recordati. Datrix fails to make a price

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets started the last session of the week with increases of just under one percentage point.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib earned 0.86% to 26,229 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 0.84%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.68%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.79%).

THE major US stock indices they finished yesterday’s session in positive territory. The Dow Jones recorded a 1.82% gain to 34,640 points, while the S & P500 recovered 1.42% to 4,577 points. The rise of the Nasdaq was more limited (+ 0.83% to 15,381 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange he finished the week with a positive session. The Nikkei index gained 1% to 28,030 points, the high of the day.

The bitcoin fluctuates around 57,000 dollars (just over 50,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread stands over 130 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1.13.

Positive start for banking sector stocks.

In evidence the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 2.66% to € 0.94) after the strong volatility of the previous two sessions.

Focus on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) rebounded to 68 dollars a barrel.

ENI recovers 1.32% to 12.098 euros.

Recordati started the day with a 1.15% rise to € 54.34. The pharmaceutical company has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire EUSA Pharma (UK, a UK-based global specialist pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and niche oncology. Recordati will acquire EUSA Pharma for transaction value ( enterprise value) equal to 750 million euros.

At Euronext Growth Milan Datrix fails to make a price due to excess of the rise, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares had been placed at 4.1 euros, with an initial capitalization of the company of approximately 65.15 million euros.



