Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (30 November 2021)

Banking protagonists of the day at Piazza Affari. Focus on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York slipped to 68 dollars a barrel.

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets should start the day with a sharp drop, after the strong volatility recorded in the previous two sessions.

THE major US stock indices they finished the first session of the week in positive territory. The Dow Jones recovered 0.68% to 35,136 points, while the S & P500 gained 1.32% to 4,655 points. Better performance for the Nasdaq (+ 1.88% at 15,783 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange he finished the day with drops of more than one percentage point. The Nikkei index left 1.63% on the ground at 27,822 points, just above the intraday low of 27,819 points.

The bitcoin it stands at just over $ 56,000 (just under 50,000 euros).

L’EUR exceeded $ 1.13.

Banking protagonists of the day at Piazza Affari.

To be monitored Intesa Sanpaolo. From the communications released by Consob on November 29, 2021, we learn that on November 19 Jp Morgan Chase reduced the aggregate stake in the institute headed by Carlo Messina, bringing it from 6.854% to 6.308% of the capital.

Focus on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) slipped to 68 dollars a barrel.

Stay in the spotlight Juventus FC, after the correction undergone on Monday 29 November, on the day when the 400 million euro capital increase began.



