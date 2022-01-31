Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (31 January 2022)

The best is Piazza Affari, after the confirmation of Sergio Mattarella as President of the Republic. Saipem is unable to make a price due to an excess of reduction

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the first session of the week in positive territory. The best is Piazza Affariafter the confirmation of Sergio Mattarella as President of the Republic.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib earned 1.66% to 27.006 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 1.64%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.57%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.53%).

One more nervous session for Wall Street. Major equity indices ended the day strong after a start in negative territory. The Dow Jones gained 1.65% to 34,725 points, while the S & P500 rose 2.43% to 4,432 points. Better performance for the Nasdaq (+ 3.13% to 13.771 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange started the week with a positive session. The Nikkei index posted a gain of 1.07% to 27.002 points, just below the intraday high of 27.135 points.

The bitcoin it reported over $ 37,000 (over € 33,000).

The BTP-Bund spread it has shrunk below 135 points.

L’EUR it stands just above $ 1,115.

Saipem fails to make a price due to excess reduction (-20.4% the theoretical decrease). The plant engineering company reported that the backlog review highlights, due to the continuing context of the pandemic, the current and prospective increase in the costs of raw materials and logistics, a significant deterioration in the full-life economic margins of some projects relating to Onshore E&C and Offshore wind, with a consequent effect on consolidated economic results. Following this scenario, Saipem withdrew the outlooks announced on October 28, 2021 and expects that the statutory financial statements 2021 will have a loss for more than one third of the capital. Thus the company initiated preliminary contacts with banking counterparties as well as with shareholders ENI (-0.63%) and CDP Industria to verify their willingness to support an adequate financial maneuver.

Excellent start for the titles of banking sector.

The performances achieved by Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 2.21% to 2.6545 euros) e UniCredit (+ 2.27% to € 14.058).

General (+ 1.23% to € 18.49) is in line with the positive trend of Piazza Affari. The insurance company announced that on January 27 the companies of the Caltagirone group exercised the right of withdrawal from the shareholders’ agreement stipulated with Delfin and the CRT Foundation. Consequently, the agreement will bind the latter for a share of 8.331% of the share capital of Generali.



