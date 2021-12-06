Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (6 December 2021)

The Fitch agency has improved the sovereign debt rating of the Italian Republic by one level, taking it from “BBB-” to “BBB”. Banking, ENI and Enel did well

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets consolidate in positive territory in the first session of the week. Good news for Italy. The Fitch agency has improved the sovereign debt rating of the Italian Republic by one level, taking it from “BBB-” to “BBB”. Experts have increased the Italian GDP growth estimate for 2021, now set at 6.2%, following the strong growth recorded in the second and third quarters. For the next year, Fitch estimates an increase of 4.3% for the Italian GDP. Fitch’s outlook on Italy’s rating for the next few quarters remains “stable”.

At 13.00 the FTSEMib it was up 0.95% at 26,184 points, after hitting an intraday high of 26,249 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 0.88%. Fractional variations for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.47%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0.04%).

The bitcoin it was brought back to 48,500 dollars (about 43,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund is confirmed below 130 points.

L’EUR it was brought back to 1.13 dollars.

Positive pitch for banking sector stocks.

In evidence the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 2.77% to € 0.9128) after the strong volatility of the previous three sessions.

UniCredit also above par (+ 0.86% to € 11.226). The analysts of Jp Morgan have increased the target price on the institute led by Andrea Orcel, taking it from 12 euros to 15 euros. The experts also improved the rating to “Overweight”.

Focus on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) rebounded to 68 dollars a barrel.

ENI earns 2.33% to 12.29 euros.

Plus sign for Is in the (+ 1.33% to € 6.613). The electric giant has announced that it has completed the sale of the entire stake held in Open Fiber (equal to 50% of the capital) in favor of Macquarie Asset Management and CDP Equity, following the occurrence of all the conditions set out in the contracts with them stipulated. The total consideration collected by Enel amounts to € 2.73 billion and resulted in the recognition of a capital gain of approximately € 1.76 billion, in addition to an effect on consolidated net financial debt of approximately € 2.42 billion.

In difficulty, however, Telecom Italia TIM (-2.28% to € 0.4538).

Maire Tecnimont is up by 1.72% to 4.018 euros. The company announced that the subsidiary Tecnimont has signed three contracts on an EPC basis with Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge) relating to the fourth expansion phase (Borouge 4) of the Ruwais polyolefin complex, located 240 km west of Abu Dhabi City (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates). The total value of the three EPC Lump Sum Turn-Key contracts is approximately $ 3.5 billion.

Ordinary shares Juventus FC are confirmed in positive territory (+ 4.63% to € 0.4336), while the rights relating to the capital increase gain 25% to € 0.0741.

Conafi remains in the spotlight, after the rally recorded in the previous two sessions. The stock jumped 14.8% to 0.7 euro, after some suspensions due to excess of the rise.

Intermobiliare Bank records a decline of 4.3% to 0.0378 euros, on the day the capital increase took off. The closing price on Friday 3 December, equal to 0.0419 euros, had been adjusted to 0.0395 euros, while the price of the initial rights of the rights (-50% to 0.0012 euros) had been set at 0.0024 euros. .



