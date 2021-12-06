Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (6 December 2021)

The Fitch agency has improved the sovereign debt rating of the Italian Republic by one level, taking it from “BBB-” to “BBB”. Well the oil and Enel

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets they started the first session of the week in positive territory. Good news for Italy. The Fitch agency has improved the sovereign debt rating of the Italian Republic by one level, taking it from “BBB-” to “BBB”. Experts have increased the Italian GDP growth estimate for 2021, now set at 6.2%, following the strong growth recorded in the second and third quarters. For the next year, Fitch estimates an increase of 4.3% for the Italian GDP. Fitch’s outlook on Italy’s rating for the next few quarters remains “stable”.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib earned 0.74% to 26,131 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 0.72%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.71%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.7%).

Negative closing for i major US stock indices, after the release of employment data for November 2021. The Dow Jones closed down 0.17% at 34,580 points, while the S & P500 lost 0.84% ​​to 4,538 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-1.92% at 15.085 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange started the week with a bad session. The Nikkei index lost 0.36% to 27,927 points, after hitting a low of 27,694 points at the start of the day.

The bitcoin it collapsed below $ 49,000 (just over 43,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread dropped below 130 points.

L’EUR it stands under $ 1.13.

Focus on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) rebounded to 68 dollars a barrel.

ENI earns 1.18% to 12.152 euros.

Plus sign for Is in the (+ 0.69% to € 6.571). The electric giant has announced that it has completed the sale of the entire stake held in Open Fiber (equal to 50% of the capital) in favor of Macquarie Asset Management and CDP Equity, following the occurrence of all the conditions set out in the contracts with them stipulated. The total consideration collected by Enel amounts to € 2.73 billion and resulted in the recognition of a capital gain of approximately € 1.76 billion, in addition to an effect on consolidated net financial debt of approximately € 2.42 billion.

Maire Tecnimont started the day with a 4.2% rise to € 4.116. The company announced that its Tecnimont has signed three contracts on an EPC basis with Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge) relating to the fourth expansion phase (Borouge 4) of the Ruwais polyolefin complex, located 240 km west of Abu Dhabi City (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates). The total value of the three EPC Lump Sum Turn-Key contracts is approximately $ 3.5 billion.

To be monitored Conafi, after the rally recorded in the previous two sessions. The stock is suspended due to an excess of rise, after marking a theoretical progress of 11.5%.

Negative start of session for ordinary shares Juventus FC (+ 0.42% to 0.4352 euros), while the rights relating to the share capital increase are suspended due to an excess of the reduction (-14.8% the theoretical decrease).



