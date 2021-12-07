Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (7 December 2021)

Good performance for banking and oil stocks. Purchases on Telecom Italia TIM are back, after the decline suffered in the previous session. Pirelli, STM and Stellantis shine

The major indexes of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial centers register increases between 1% and 2%, consolidating the strong rises made the previous day. “The Old Continent benchmarks have now erased nearly half of the losses since the end of November as Omicron’s concerns fade,” said Pierre Veyret – ActivTrades technical analyst.

At 11.50 the FTSEMib earned 1.65% to 26,936 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 1.67%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.99%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+ 2.07%).

The bitcoin it rose over $ 51,000 (just over € 45,500).

The spread Btp-Bund it oscillates between 125 and 130 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1,125.

Focus on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) exceeded $ 71.5 per barrel.

ENI earns 1.51% to 12.478 euros.

Positive intonation for i securities of the banking sector.

In evidence UniCredit (++ 1.78% to 11.634 euros).

The purchases are back on Telecom Italia TIM, after the decline suffered in the previous session. The stock recorded an increase of 1.09% to 0.463 euros. The telephone company has selected the financial advisors in order to allow the board of directors to fully assess the scope, content, conditions and consequences of the indicative and non-binding expression of interest sent by KKR, as well as accrue and hire, in adequately informed manner, the determinations in relation to the same to the extent of its competence.

Also focus on Stellantis (+ 2.42% to € 16.686). The auto giant is aiming for around 20 billion euros in annual incremental revenues by 2030, driven by the push of software-enabled vehicles. Furthermore, Stellantis announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Foxconn, to create a partnership with the intent of designing a family of semiconductors built ad hoc to support Stellantis and third-party customers.

The excellent performance of the Pirelli (+ 2.58% to € 5.894). Exane analysts have increased the target price on the tire group, taking it from 6 euros to 7.5 euros; the experts have also improved the judgment, now fixed at “outperform” (it will do better than the market).

Very good too STM (+ 3.9% to € 43.67). The operators link the rise in the stock of the Italian-French group with Intel’s decision to proceed with the listing of the subsidiary Mobileye by mid-2022.

He took advantage of Conafi, after the rally recorded in the previous three sessions. The stock is down by 4.84% to € 0.708.



