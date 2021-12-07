Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (7 December 2021)

Focus on stocks in the oil sector. In evidence Telecom Italia TIM, after the decline suffered in the previous session. Positive start of session for Stellantis

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets began the session with increases in the order of a percentage point, consolidating the strong rises made the previous day.

At 09.20 the FTSEMib earned 1.06% to 26,780 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up 1.05%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.07%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 1.09%).

Up i major US stock indices in the first session of the week. The Dow Jones gained 1.87% to 35,227 points, while the S & P500 gained 1.17% to 4,602 points. A plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.93% to 15,225 points).

Definitely positive day for the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index gained 1.89% to 28,456 points.

The bitcoin it rose to 51,000 dollars (just over 45,000 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread it oscillates between 125 and 130 points.

L’EUR it stands just under $ 1.13.

Focus on stocks in the oil sector, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in January 2022) touched $ 71 a barrel.

ENI earns 1.27% to 12,448 euros.

To be monitored Telecom Italia TIM, after the decline suffered in the previous session. The stock recorded a fractional progress of 0.55% to 0.4605 euros. The telephone company has selected the financial advisors in order to allow the board of directors to fully assess the scope, content, conditions and consequences of the indicative and non-binding expression of interest sent by KKR, as well as accrue and hire, in adequately informed manner, the determinations in relation to the same to the extent of its competence.

Also focus on Stellantis (+ 1.92% to € 16.604). The auto giant is aiming for around 20 billion euros in annual incremental revenues by 2030, driven by the push of software-enabled vehicles.

Stay in the spotlight Conafi, after the rally recorded in the previous three sessions. The stock began the day with a decline of 1.61% to 0.732 euros.



