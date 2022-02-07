Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (7 February 2022)

Saipem’s decline does not stop, after the sharp correction suffered last week. Some insights into the securities of the banking sector. Bitcoin has surpassed $ 42,500

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and of the main European financial markets record fractional variations in the first session of the week.

At 10.00 the FTSEMib was down 0.29% to 26,527 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 0.3%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.32%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.33%).

The bitcoin has exceeded 42,500 dollars (just under 37,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread it has widened beyond 155 points.

L’EUR it is confirmed just under $ 1,145.

It does not stop the descent of Saipem, after the sharp correction suffered last week (-38.3%). The title of the engineering company is down 3.02% to 1.1575 euros. The S&P Global agency reduced Saipem’s long-term debt rating by one level, from “BB” to “BB-”; the judgment classifies the company among speculative issuers. The experts also worsened the outlook, taking it from “Stable” to “Negative Creditwatch”; consequently, in the coming weeks S&P Global will keep the rating under observation and does not rule out a further deterioration.

Some ideas on securities of the banking sector.

Intesa Sanpaolo earns 0.58% to 2.6825 euros. Some investment banks have improved the valuation on the institute led by Carlo Messina, after the disclosure of the financial results of 2021 and the update of the business plan to 2025. In particular, Jp Morgan has improved the target price on the bank, bringing it from 3 euros to 3.2 euros.

The good too Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+ 1.15% to € 0.9356)on the day when the board of directors of the Sienese institute will meet to examine the preliminary results for 2021. In addition, there could also be an update on the bank’s corporate governance.

It is in the accelerates to the downside and loses 1.34% to 6.55 euros. The agency Fitch Ratings has reduced the long-term debt rating of the electricity giant by one level, bringing it to “BBB +” from the previous level of “A-“. The outlook remains stable.



