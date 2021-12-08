Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (8 December 2021)

Trading in Piazza Affari follows the usual hours despite the Immaculate Conception holiday, while the afterhours session will remain closed. Focus on UniCredit and Telecom Italia

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main financial markets began the session with fractional variations, after the rally recorded in the previous two days. Trading in Piazza Affari follows the usual hours despite the Immaculate Conception holiday, while the afterhours session will remain closed.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was down 0.1% to 27,111 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was losing 0.11%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.18%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.09%).

THE major US stock indices they finished the session with a strong rise, on the back of the performances posted by stocks in the technology sector. The Dow Jones gained 1.4% to 35,719 points, while the S & P500 posted a gain of 2.07% to 4,687 points. Better performance for the Nasdaq (+ 3.03% at 15,687 points).

Another positive closure for the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index gained 1.42% to 28,861 points, just below the intraday high of 28,897 points.

The bitcoin it dropped to $ 50,500 (just under 45,000 euros).

The spread BTP-Bund has touched the 130 points.

L’EUR it stands just under $ 1.13.

Some ideas among the securities of the banking sector.

In fractional rise UniCredit (+ 0.27% to € 11.352). From the communications released by Consob we learn that on 3 December 2021 Capital Research and Management Company increased the stake held in the capital of the institute, taking it from 5.022% to 6.287%.

Positive start of the day for Telecom Italia TIM, after the flexion suffered in previous sessions. The stock of the telephone giant recorded an increase of 0.97% to 0.4558 euros. Telecom Italia TIM has communicated the new group organization. In particular, the Chief Technology & Operations Officer function merges into the new Chief Network, Operations & Wholesale Office function entrusted to Stefano Siragusa, who assumes the role of deputy of the General Manager.

At Euronext Growth Milan focus on International Care Company fails to make price for excess of increase (theoretical progress + 50%), on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares had been placed at € 2.1, with an initial capitalization of the company of approximately € 9.1 million.



