Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (8 March 2022)

Telecom Italia TIM tries the rebound after the roller coaster of the previous day. Positive performance for banking and oil sector stocks

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets consolidate the increases, after a start in negative territory. Pierre Veyret – ActivTrades technical analyst – reported that all sectors are above major support levels. According to the expert, now a wait-and-see position prevails, as investors cautiously monitor the situation in the event of a significant turnaround, after the recent sell-off created buying opportunities among the lists. “While bullish traders are currently defending the technical support zones, all of these signals are likely to continue to confuse the market and weigh on its mood. increasing volatility and strong price action across all asset classes in the very short term, “speculated Pierre Veyret.

At 11.45 the FTSEMib it was up 2.2% to 22,647 points, after having fluctuated between a low of 21,887 points and a high of 22,988 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share was up by 2.21%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 2.43%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.8%).

The bitcoin almost reached $ 39,000 (over € 35,500).

The BTP-Bund spread it has shrunk below 150 points.

L’EUR it fluctuates between $ 1.085 and $ 1.09.

Stocks in the oil sector remain in the spotlightafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in April 2022) returned to 123 dollars a barrel.

Positive performance for Saipem (+ 4.38% to € 0.9622).

Telecom Italia TIM experience the rebound after the previous day’s roller coaster. The stock of the telephone group recorded an increase of 8.22% to 0.2554 euros. According to what is written in the Corriere della Sera, the board of directors of the telephone group could meet in the coming days for an update on the offer presented by the KKR fund.

The titles of the banking sector the protagonists remain at the FTSEMib.

The rise of UniCredit (+ 5.53% to € 8.967). Very good too BancoBPM (+ 4.19%) e BPER Bank (+ 6.88%).

ePrice records an increase of 5% to 0.021 euros. The company approved the financial results for the year 2020 and recalled that negotiations with Negma continue for the corporate restructuring.



