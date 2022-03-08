Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (8 March 2022)

Piazza Affari definitely moves upwards, after a start in negative territory. Excellent start for Telecom Italia TIM. Bankers rebound

Start of session characterized by strong volatility for the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and for the main European financial markets. Piazza Affari definitely moves upwards, after a start in negative territory.

At 09.25 the FTSEMib earned 2.51% to 22,717 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up by 2.56%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 3.18%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 2.03%).

THE major US stock indices they recorded decreases in the order of 2-3% in the first session of the week. The Dow Jones closed 2.37% lower at 32,817 points, while the S & P500 lost 2.95% to 4,201 points. A minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-3.62% to 12,831 points).

Bad day for the Tokyo stock exchange ending on intraday lows. The Nikkei index closed the session with a decline of 1.71% to 24,791 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 24,767 points and a maximum of 25,291 points.

The bitcoin has exceeded 38,500 dollars (about 35,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread stands at 160 points.

L’EUR it rose to $ 1,085.

Stocks in the oil sector remain in the spotlightafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in April 2022) returned to 121 dollars a barrel.

Positive performance for Saipem (+ 3.04% to € 0.9498).

Focus on Telecom Italia TIM after the roller coaster of the previous day. The stock of the telephone group recorded an increase of 10.8% to 0.2614 euros. According to what is written in the Corriere della Sera, the board of directors of the telephone group could meet in the coming days for an update on the offer presented by the KKR fund.

The titles of the banking sector the protagonists remain at the FTSEMib.

The rise of UniCredit (+ 5.59% to € 8.972). Very good too BancoBPM (+ 4.23%) e BPER Bank (suspended on the upside).



